The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, is one of the most notable car exhibitions in the country. Petersen Automotive Museum's lineup includes rare cars, movie vehicles, game-changers, and everything in between.

The collection also has a full EV display called "Inside Tesla: Supercharging The Electric Revolution." Petersen features numerous Tesla prototypes within this area, including the early Model X and Cybertruck. The museum's relationship with the Texas-based automaker seems to be growing too. With a recent announcement, the facility will be auctioning a Tesla Cybertruck.

On October 7th, the car museum will entertain its 29th gala event. Hosted by Jay Leno, the event attracts "A-list celebrities and social media influencers and icons in the automotive space," according to the webpage. All attendees can bid on a "low-vin" 2024 Tesla Cybertruck at the event.

Tickets to get one's hands on a Cybertruck don't come cheap though. A single seat at the event runs $1,750. Tables are $17,500, and a "premier" table costs $30,000. With steep ticket prices, some attendees might be willing to pay big bucks to get their hands on an early Cybertruck.

The big question is when the lucky buyer will get his or her hands on the trapezoidal pickup. There have been rumors of an imminent Cybertruck launch, though Tesla has not explicitly confirmed any of these claims.

Tesla's Cybertruck is targeting impressive performance figures along with substantial range. However, the automaker was targeting a launch event by September, but it clearly did not attain that goal. However, there are now leaked images of Cybertruck launch apparel floating around the internet.

Does this imply the Cybertruck will hit the market soon? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck