In September, NIO global electric car deliveries increased by around 44 percent year-over-year to 15,641. However, it was a noticeably slower result than in July and August (around 20,000).

The company reports also a record third quarter with 55,432 vehicle deliveries (up 75 percent year-over-year). That's within the guidance of 55,000-57,000.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China. The company is expanding its business in Europe too.

The volume of 15,641 last month, includes 11,504 crossovers/SUVs (up 49 percent year-over-year) and 4,137 sedans (up 31 percent year-over-year). The company does not provide a breakdown between the individual models.

NIO EV deliveries last month:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, EC7, ES7, ES8): 11,504 (up 49%)

Sedans (ET5, ET5 Touring, ET7): 4,137 (up 31%)

Total: 15,641 (up 44%)

NIO Car Sales – September 2023

So far this year, NIO delivered more than 109,000 electric vehicles, which is 33 percent more than a year ago.

NIO EV deliveries year-to-date:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, EC7, ES7, ES8): 58,507 (down 12%)

Sedans (ET5, ET5 Touring, ET7): 51,486 (up 229%)

Total: 109,993 (up 33%)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, NIO sold more than 122,000 electric cars globally and hoped to double that result in 2023.

Cumulatively, NIO sold 399,549 electric cars (the 300,000th car was produced on December 12).

2023 NIO ES6 (NT2.0) NIO ET5 Touring

Model Lineup

In September, with the market launch of the new generation of the EC6 model (a coupe version of the ES6), the company completed its model switchover from the NT1.0 to the NT2.0 platform. The switchover concerned ES6, EC6, ES8, which accompanied all-new models (EC7, ES7, ET5, ET5 Touring and ET7).

The new EC6 in China starts at around $49,000 (358,000 CNY), which is about six percent higher than in the case of the ES6 (338,000 CNY).

NIO EC6

NIO Technology (NT2.0) platform:

Crossover/SUV: new EC6, new ES6, EC7, ES7, new ES8

Sedans: ET5, ET5 Touring (ET5T), ET7

*in Europe ES6 is EL6, ES7 is EL7

NIO Technology (NT1.0) platform (retired):

EC6, ES6, ES8

As the lineup is now refreshed, the only thing for now is to ramp up production and expand into new markets.

Some of the models are also exported to Europe (but the scale of export is still relatively low, compared to domestic sales).

It's worth noting that all NIO electric cars are compatible with the company's in-house battery swap stations, deployed on main routes and in metropolitan areas.

By the end of 2023, the company would like to have more than 2,300 battery swap stations (up from 1,900 as of the end of September). The rate of deployment of new battery swap stations is quite impressive with over 150 units in September alone.