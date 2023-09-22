Kia America has announced pricing for the 2024 Niro EV as the battery-electric subcompact crossover enters the second model year of its second generation.

The 2024 Kia Niro EV starts at $40,925 (including $1,325 destination), making it only $180 more expensive than last year.

The vehicle itself actually costs $150 more, with the remaining $30 coming from the higher destination charge, which is now $1,325 compared to $1,295 for the 2023 model year. As before, the base price corresponds to the entry-level Wind trim, while the better equipped Wave trim starts at $45,925 (including destination) – also $180 more expensive than last year.

Despite the minimal price increase, Kia says the Niro EV actually brings more content. It only offers one example, though, the dual-level cargo floor that has been added as a standard feature to enhance practicality and utility.

Other changes include the discontinuation of the Fire Orange Metallic exterior paint from the entire Niro lineup and the Light Grey interior color package from the Niro EV Wind trim.

The 2024 Kia Niro EV carries over with the same single motor powertrain that consists of a 64.8-kilowatt-hour battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor on the front axle that delivers 201 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque.

The EPA-estimated range rating stays the same at 253 miles, while the EPA-estimated MPGe rating remains unchanged as well at 113 MPGe combined. Charging the battery from 10 to 80 percent takes about 45 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger.

As far as standard equipment goes, the base Niro EV Wind trim is well-equipped with exterior features including 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, privacy glass, and a power liftgate.

Inside, it gets an eight-way power driver seat, upholstery combining cloth and faux leather, heated front seats, faux leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, wireless phone charging, and a Harman Kardon six-speaker sound system.

On top of all this, the $45,925 Niro EV Wave trim adds upgraded headlights, fog lights, power-folding mirrors, sunroof, an eight-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, full faux-leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and more.

The Niro EV Wave also gets the upgraded Highway Driving Assist 2 system, the Smart Park automated parking assist, parking sensors and rear automatic emergency braking.

Finally, the Niro EV Wave is equipped with the vehicle-to-load (V2L) inverter that enables the crossover to power electronic devices or even other electric vehicles.