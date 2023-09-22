Hyundai has submitted a trademark application for the “N74” name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), hinting at a possible new sports car inspired by the radical N Vision 74 Concept car that was shown last year, which itself paid homage to a 1974 concept called Pony.

With a hydrogen fuel cell and a dual-motor rear-wheel drive powertrain good for 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, the two-door show car wearing massive rally-inspired white wheels was a thing to behold when it was revealed in July 2022.

As for the new filing, it was first spotted by the 7th Mustang forum user eastang and adds a bit of fuel to the fire that started in May, with a report from a Korean publication alleging that the radical hydrogen-powered concept from last year will transition to a series-production two-door sports car named Pony Coupe.

However, Hyundai was quick to say that it has no plan of putting the N Vision 74 show car into production anytime soon, adding that while there is a one-off Pony Coupe in the works, it will be strictly a concept with no plans for production.

An artist even went as far as imagining how a toned-down version of the N Vision 74 would look like (pictured in the gallery embedded below), giving brand enthusiasts something to crave, even though the official word clearly stated there would be no such car available for purchase in the near future.

Gallery: Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept renderings

8 Photos

With this new trademark filing, the Korean automaker that is bringing the rather mad Ioniq 5 N to market is poking performance-craving EV lovers with the proverbial stick, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be a new car as a result.

Lots of car brands trademark numerous names, and while some of them end up on the trunk lid of a new car model, others spend years locked away in the companies’ archives so that competing brands don't have access to them.

As always, we'd like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.