A teaser image of Lexus’ upcoming modular EV concept was published by the Japanese automaker in its home market, revealing part of the car’s front end, including what appears to be a set of LED daytime running lights.

The concept car will be fully revealed next month during the Japan Mobility Show 2023 and sets the stage for the Nippon brand’s first new-generation battery-powered car that’s scheduled to debut in 2026 using a brand-new platform, reengineered production process, and an emphasis on efficiency.

It’s unclear if the car that appears in this latest teaser image has any relation to the edgy Lexus-badged futuristic sedan shown back in April, but judging from the large openings in the front bumper and paper-thin electronic side mirrors, we’d hazard a guess and say that it’s the same concept car.

The latest teaser showing the front The side profile teaser first shown in April

Currently, Lexus only sells the RZ all-electric crossover in the United States, with Europe also getting the UX 300e subcompact EV, but the Toyota-owned luxury marque wants to go all-in with battery-powered vehicles, aiming to offer an electrified option for every model it makes in 2030 and just EVs by 2035.

The first zero-emissions car made under the new electrification strategy will debut in 2026, based on a three-piece modular platform that parent company Toyota says reduces the number of production processes and increases productivity, thanks in no small part to the firm’s new giga-casting elements.

Battery-wise, Toyota said that the next generation of EVs coming in 2026 will benefit from two options: a classic lithium-ion (Li-ion) pack that will enable a driving range of over 427 miles while costing 20 percent less to make than the battery pack fitted to the current bZ4X crossover, and a cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO) option that will enable a range of 327 miles, all while costing 40 percent less than the battery in the bZ4X.

The Li-ion version will be able to fast charge from a 10 percent State of Charge (SoC) to 80 percent in about 20 minutes, while the LiFePo variant will need roughly 30 minutes for the same top-up.

We’ll know more about the new Lexus EV concept after it’s revealed at the end of October, so be sure to check back regularly on InsideEVs to see what it’s all about.