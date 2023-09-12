This week, the new Tesla Model 3 (also known as the Highland upgrade) was officially listed in a catalog of upcoming models in China, which was shared by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

This is the final step before a new car model is officially launched in China. The public can check out the main specs of the cars and submit feedback within about a week (September 13-19), after which the regulatory approval process will continue.

For us, the most interesting things are additional Tesla Model 3 specs included on MIIT's website.

Let's recall that the new Tesla Model 3 in China will be available in two versions - single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive, which are marked respectively as TSL7000BEVAR7 and TSL7000BEVBA4 (labeled as Tesla Model 3+). Currently, there is no Performance version.

According to the MIIT, just like previously, the entry-level version is powered by batteries supplied by CATL (LFP type, we assume), while the LR AWD version is powered by batteries supplied by LG Energy Solution (cylindrical 2170-type NCM, we assume). There are no battery capacity numbers though.

The new Tesla Model 3 Highland has slightly different dimensions than the outgoing one. It's a bit longer but the width and height decreased:

length: 185.8 inches - 4,720 mm (up from 4,694 mm)

width: 72.8 inches - 1,848 mm (down from 1,850 mm)

height: 56.8 inches - 1,442 mm (down from 1,443 mm)

wheelbase: 113.2 inches - 2,875 mm (no change)

This, combined with design changes, would explain why the aerodynamics of the car improved, reaching a drag coefficient of 0.219, compared to 0.23 previously.

Assuming that the battery capacity remains the same as the outgoing model, the improved efficiency is the main reason why the new Tesla Model 3 Highland has noticeably more driving range.

The base version of the new Model 3 has 377 miles (606 km) of CLTC range, which is nine percent more than previously. In the case of the Long Range AWD version, the increase is smaller at 5.6 percent to 443 miles (713 km).

MIIT's website reveals also that the Tesla Model 3 RWD is equipped with a 194-kilowatt electric motor in the rear, while the Tesla Model 3 LR AWD has an additional 137-kW electric motor in the front.

Gallery: Tesla Model 3 (Highland) In China

19 Photos

Tesla Model 3 (Highland) - China

MIC Tesla Model 3 RWD:

Price: $35,636 (259,900 CNY)

Range (CLTC): 377 miles (606 km) - up 9.0 percent from 346 miles (556 km)

0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.1 seconds

top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h)

MIC Tesla Model 3 AWD:

Price: $40,572 (295,900 CNY)

Range (CLTC): 443 miles (713 km) - up 5.6 percent from 420 miles (675 km)

0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.4 seconds

top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h)

The curb weight of the new Tesla Model 3 is 3,880 pounds (RWD) and 4,019 pounds (LR AWD). The total weight of the LR AWD is 4,971 pounds.

In terms of tires, the LR AWD version is equipped with 235/45R18 front and 235/40R19 rear.

The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant is already producing the new Model 3, although customer deliveries in China are expected no earlier than in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cars are being shipped to Europe too, where the Highland was also introduced.