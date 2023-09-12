In January 2023, we discussed Greenworks, a power tools specialist, and its move into e-mobility. During CES 2023, they unveiled nearly a dozen e-mobility vehicles, indicating significant progress in this field for the North Carolina-based company.

A recent article from Electrek delves into the exciting offerings from Greenworks, including e-bikes, go-karts, and even a utilitarian e-UTV. This expansion into e-mobility makes sense, considering that power tool companies can leverage their expertise in battery tech and electric motors, which are integral to their tools, for the e-mobility sector. It's intriguing to think about how these companies could adapt their existing technology to power vehicles effectively, opening up new possibilities in the world of electric transportation.

Greenworks 60-Volt Two-Seat Electric Stealth Series Go-Kart

Greenworks is indeed making strides in the e-mobility sector by utilizing their potent 60V and 80V batteries as the core component of these vehicles. One standout is the Greenworks 60-Volt Two-Seat Electric Stealth Series Go-Kart, positioned as an eco-friendly transport option suitable for various terrains like neighborhoods, forests, trails, and gravel roads.

It boasts a pair of brushless rear hub motors with a combined output of 3,000 watts, allowing for speeds of up to 25 miles per hour in sport mode and 15 miles per hour in eco mode, all while offering an impressive range of 20 miles on a single charge. Safety and durability are also priorities, with features like a sturdy steel frame and cushioned roll cage bars, making it an attractive option at $1,999 USD.

Next on the list is the Greenworks 60-Volt 19 Electric Stealth Series Mini-bike, designed to conquer various terrains, including gravel, mud, and grass. Its rear hub motor can propel it to speeds of up to 25 mph in sport mode and 20 mph in eco mode. With two 60V 8.0Ah batteries onboard, it offers a 20-mile range and impressively quick recharging in just 90 minutes. This mini-bike rolls on sturdy 19-inch fat all-terrain tires and hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power. It's also backed by an IPX4 rating, ensuring it can handle a range of outdoor conditions. All of this comes at a price point of only $1,499 USD.

For those seeking to conquer rugged terrain, Greenworks presents the 80-Volt 20-inch Fat Tire Utility Electric Bike, offering a full-suspension system and beefy 20x4-inch fat tires for enhanced off-road capability. Its sturdy aluminum frame houses a brushless rear hub motor, providing a top speed of 20 miles per hour. With a seven-speed shifter and three pedal-assist modes, riders can adapt to various conditions.

The bike is powered by a substantial 80-volt, 4-ampere hour battery pack, categorizing it as a Class 2 e-bike, and it offers a range of 20 miles with an incredibly quick 40-minute recharge time. Safety features include LED lights both front and back, and it boasts an impressive load capacity of 300 pounds. Keep an eye out for its release in early 2024, catering to adventure seekers in need of a rugged electric ride.

Greenworks also introduced two additional electric bicycles, one with a fat tire adventure design and the other tailored for commuters. These bikes share the characteristic of having front suspension, and their specifications closely align with the full suspension fat tire utility e-bike. These two models are set to hit the market in 2024.

In addition to the e-bikes, Greenworks introduced a new electric scooter, equipped with a compact 350-watt hub motor and powered by two 24-volt 4-ampere-hour batteries. This scooter can reach a maximum speed of 18 miles per hour and provides a generous range of up to 14 miles on a single charge of the two batteries. Recharging them takes just two hours. The folding design of the scooter makes it convenient for storage and transportation, and it accommodates riders weighing up to 265 pounds. Look out for its availability in 2024.

Lastly, Greenworks unveiled a robust UTV called the 60-Volt Electric Utility Task Vehicle. This rugged vehicle can travel up to 20 miles on a single charge, thanks to its six 60-volt, 8-amp-hour battery packs, boasting a total capacity of 2.88 kilowatt-hours. It offers a top speed of 15 miles per hour and comes equipped with a practical electric dump bed, capable of hauling up to 550 pounds, along with a towing capacity of the same weight.

With large off-road tires and 8.5 inches of ground clearance, the e-UTV is well-suited for rough terrains. Safety is a priority, featuring large roll bars for rollover protection. While the price is yet to be announced, it's expected to be on the market by early 2024, offering an exciting addition to Greenworks' e-mobility lineup.