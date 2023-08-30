Fisker is expanding into Europe with three new markets, adding to the existing seven European countries the EV startup is currently doing business in.

The company said it has launched in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, expanding the number of European markets to ten. Fisker had already launched in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

“It's incredibly exciting to expand into new European countries. Ultimately, we want to sell our vehicles all over the world, but creating a strong early presence in Europe has always been one of our highest priorities," said Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

Customers in the three new launch markets can now visit country-specific websites for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland to reserve and order a Fisker Ocean. The company will use the same direct-sales model as in other European markets, and buyers in the three new markets will also benefit from Fisker service and sales support.

The EV maker plans to establish both Fisker Lounge locations or delivery and service centers in or near major cities. Deliveries in these new markets will kick off by the end of September.

In addition to the European expansion announcement, Fisker also said that it will start deliveries of the Ocean electric SUV in Canada in September. The company has provided additional details on its strategy for the Canada market, where the Ocean is on sale but deliveries have yet to begin.

Fisker said it expected to complete homologation in Canada of the Ocean EV by September 7, after which customer deliveries can begin. Fisker estimates most launch-edition Ocean One vehicle deliveries in Canada will be finalized by the end of September.

"We have strong reservations and a solid bank of orders for the Fisker Ocean in Canada. We have always planned to reach customers throughout North America and are excited to be completing that strategy. And we are especially grateful for the patience of our future Canadian owners as we have ramped up our business in 2023," Henrik Fisker said.

The executive added that the Vancouver and Toronto areas are leading in customer interest. As a result, Fisker plans to set up retail and service locations in both Vancouver and Toronto, as well as Fisker-certified collision-repair centers.

The EV maker also intends to provide sales and service support in Canada, including mobile service with Fisker-trained technicians, and consumer financing through Scotiabank, its nominated retail financing partner.

Fisker will offer pop-up test drive events in the Vancouver and Toronto areas in September, with more events to follow this fall.