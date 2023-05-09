Fisker has increased its footing in Europe by opening two brand-new customer spaces in Germany, a country that's expected to become one of the biggest markets for the American EV startup.

The lounge and the showroom were opened yesterday in Munich, with Fisker also establishing its European headquarters in the German city.

The Fisker Lounge is a 4,300 square feet (400 square meters) facility in the center of Munich, located at Kaufingerstrasse 12, while the company's showroom was set up in the north of the city, inside Munich Motorworld, where the EV maker also has a 100-space garage to support customer deliveries. The firm's headquarters is also at Munich Motorworld.

Gallery: Fisker Ocean Production Model

31 Photos

The opening of the new customer-focused facilities comes just a couple of days after Fisker announced the first delivery of its Ocean electric SUV to a client from Denmark, where the American manufacturer already has a so-called Fisker Center+ facility in Copenhagen.

With the new German spaces, Fisker basically let everyone know what it's open for business in this part of the Old Continent, adding that the first German-registered Ocean EV will go to none other than Henrik Fisker himself, the founder and CEO of the company that bears his name.

“Having spent the early years of my career in the automotive industry here, it’s great to be back in Germany and Munich as we open new facilities for our customers,” said the automotive designer. “I’m also excited I got my European Fisker Ocean today.”

As a reminder, Henrik Fisker started his career as a designer at BMW, where he penned the striking Z8 convertible, before moving to Aston Martin where he was responsible for the gorgeous DB9.

In 2007 he founded Fisker Automotive which produced the short-lived Karma hybrid sports sedan. That vehicle went on to become the Karma Revero after Fisker resigned in 2013 and the bankrupt company's assets were bought by the Chinese automotive parts firm Wanxiang, who renamed the company Karma Automotive.

The Fisker Ocean EV is the first model to be produced under the Fisker Inc. company founded in 2016. The Austrian-built crossover was certified for sale in Europe at the end of April and features a 113-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables a WLTP-rated driving range of 440 miles (707 kilometers) for the Ocean One, Extreme, and Ultra variants on 20-inch wheels.

As always, we'd like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.