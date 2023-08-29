Porsche’s next-generation cars would tread the fine line between radical design and an evolution of the brand’s revered heritage, as per a new report. The jaw-dropping Mission X and Vision 357 concepts are a foretaste of the German automaker’s upcoming cars and SUVs.

Porsche's exterior design boss Ingo Scheinhutte, in an interview with Autocar, suggested that the brand manifested its ideas into concepts, and will evaluate how the ideas develop on the road to production.

The full-width rear light bar is a design highlight on current models like the Taycan and the 911 among others. On the all-electric Mission X concept, the light bar has evolved, with the brand’s logo integrated into it. Scheinhutte affirmed that it will make it to production.

Evolution could also mean varying emphasis on historically crucial design elements – he insisted that headlamps are not the most significant design element on the Mission X, Vision 357, and even the 963 LMDh endurance car.

He also ruled out taking inspiration from specific models from the past. The GT stance with a long bonnet and cab back design of the 944 and 928 won’t work for EVs, he added. Incorporating Porsche’s oldest design symbol would send a “fake message,” he said.

Porsche prefers experimenting with sports car designs because limousines and SUVs offer limited room for innovation with 3D shapes. Hence sports cars lay out the design direction, which can then be adapted by the SUVs, as per Scheinhutte.

The brand unwrapped the Mission X in June 2023, celebrating its 75 years, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into the radical future of Porsche design. It picks styling cues from the 917 Le Mans racer, and also the 906 and 908.

Porsche is aiming for a remarkable power-to-weight ratio of at least one horsepower per 2.2 pounds of weight. It wants the production version to be the fastest road-legal car around the Nurburgring, have more downforce than the GT3 RS, and charge faster than the Taycan Turbo S.

The 357 on the other hand is a modern interpretation of the 356, the first Porsche model line. The latter isn’t just a number, it’s a marker of the beginning of an iconic sports car brand. It features sculpted bodywork with several functional details.

The concept is built on the Cayman GT4 RS platform and has an “eFuel” logo on its tank lid. Porsche says that its high-performance mid-engine would be engineered to be compatible with sustainable fuels.