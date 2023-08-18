Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group and tech giant Baidu have launched their first production electric vehicle model in China under a new brand called Ji Yue.

Previously referred to as Jidu Auto, Ji Yue is described as a premium intelligent technology brand that aims to provide "an unparalleled intelligent automotive experience," according to a short statement from the two companies. The Ji Yue joint venture was established on August 9, with Geely holding 65 percent of the new company and Baidu 35 percent.

The statement includes initial details about Ji Yue's first model, which is called 01. This is actually the production version of the Jidu Robo-01 concept unveiled in June 2022, and it looks almost identical on the outside – we don't know if the interior is the same because it hasn't been revealed yet.

Geely and Baidu say the flagship 01 model "aims to redefine the concept of intelligent mobility, serving the preferences of tech-orientated consumers in China for autonomous mobility solutions."

The vehicle will combine Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), manufacturing expertise and established supply chain with Baidu's cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, including advanced intelligent cabins and autonomous driving. It will be an interesting combination, and the first photos of the Ji Yue 01 are testament to that.

The 01 adopt a crossover SUV body style with clean surfaces and aerodynamic features such as plunged hood, sloping roofline that ends with a sizable roof spoiler, and optimized rims.

While the two companies did not release specifications of the Ji Yue 01, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) divulged some of the specs as part of a homologation filing seen by CarNewsChina.

The Ji Yue 01 will offer a 200-kilowatt (268-horsepower) single-motor powertrain and a 400-kW (536-hp) dual-motor setup, both powered by a ternary lithium battery supplied by CATL. The filing also mentions that a variant powered by a lithium iron phosphate battery supplied by Honeycomb Energy will be available. No range or performance ratings are available at the moment.

However, we learn from MIIT that the Ji Yue 01 is 191 inches long, 78.3 in wide, and 63.4 in high, and that it has a generous wheelbase of 118.1 in. The dimensions make it longer and wider than a Tesla Model Y but marginally lower.

Baidu's input is reflected in the Ji Yue 01's tech features that consist of 31 sensors for driving assistance, including two LiDARs and multiple 8-megapixel cameras. The vehicle's Baidu Apollo self-driving platform is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip.

The Ji Yue 01 will enter production later this year at a Geely plant, with the first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter. Besides overseeing sales, services, and marketing for the 01, Ji Yue says it will also build and develop it own charging network in China.