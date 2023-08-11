General Motors' joint venture with SAIC and Wuling – SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) – has launched a new electric vehicle for the Baojun brand in China, the Cloud compact hatchback.

Called Yun Duo in Chinese, the new model is sized similarly to the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, measuring 193.9 inches (4,295 millimeters in length), 72.8 in (1,850 mm) in width and 65 in (1,652 mm) in height, while the wheelbase stretches 106.3 in (2,700 mm).

This makes it Baojun's largest EV after the KiWi mini car and Yep small SUV, as well as the its first five-door BEV. The dedicated EV platform and the minivan-like shape make the car pretty spacious for its size.

The Cloud can accommodate five passengers and offers up to 1,707 liters (60.3 cubic feet) of storage space with the rear seats folded down. With five passengers on board, the cargo volume is 382 liters (13.5 cu ft), or 606 liters (21.4 cu ft) if the trunk floor is removed.

The Baojun Cloud comes standard with a front-mounted electric drive motor than makes 100 kilowatts (134 horsepower) and 330 Newton-meters (243 pound-feet) of torque. The automaker offers two battery options with capacities of 37.9 kilowatt-hours and 50.6 kWh. The estimated range ratings on China's CLTC cycle are 360 kilometers (224 miles) and 460 kilometers (286 miles), respectively.

Gallery: Baojun Cloud (Yun Duo)

11 Photos

As a result, Baojun says the Cloud is designed to meet the needs of customers who prefer urban commuting as well as those who appreciate longer-distance travel. Charging the battery from 30 to 80 percent SoC takes as little as 30 minutes using DC fast charging.

As far as the design goes, the Baojun Cloud adopts the shape of an MPV, with highlights including the split headlights, rhombus-shaped taillights connected by a light bar, panoramic roof that covers more than 2 square meters (21.5 square feet), and 18-inch wheels. The exterior is available in three cloud-evoking colors.

Inside, the Baojun Cloud features a two-tone interior featuring sofa-like seats that are hand-sewn using light and breathable fabric. The three-seat sofa in the back can be adjusted up to 135 degrees for a more comfortable passenger experience.

The dashboard is dominated by 15.6-inch smart console screen and an 8.8-inch instrument cluster, both powered by the all-new Ling OS 2.0 operating system with voice integration. Other interior highlights include 265-color ambient lighting, wireless cellphone charging, and a 360-degree panoramic camera system. For added convenience, the Cloud comes with an electric tailgate, Auto Hold, and rain-sensing wipers.

There are four variants available at prices ranging from $13,250 (95,800 yuan) to $17,100 (123,800 yuan). Baojun already has 10,000 pre-orders for the Cloud EV, according to CarNewsChina.