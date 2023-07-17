When the Baojun Yep ultra-compact electric SUV debuted back in May with a price tag of roughly $11,000 to $12,000, we were intrigued by its quirky looks and relatively low price.

The fact that none other than General Motors had a hand in its creation is also quite interesting, seeing how the American company holds a 44-percent stake in the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture which also makes the cheaper Wuling Mini EV.

Now though, two months later, we can get a better understanding of what the cute pint-sized SUV is all about, courtesy of a video review published by our friends at Wheelsboy on their YouTube channel, which you watch embedded at the top of this page.

The reviewer mentions the fact that the top trim level is equipped with an Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) developed by consumer drone maker DJI and that it works really well.

Another plus is the Yep’s cheerful character, augmented by the adorable exterior looks that remind us of a toy-like Suzuki Samurai. But unfortunately, that's where the positives end because as the presenter points out, there are alternatives on the Chinese market that are both cheaper and more comfortable.

For instance, even though it's marketed as a sort of urban SUV, the Baojun Yep doesn't even have all-wheel drive or a particularly high ride height, nor does it have underbody protection that would make life less stressful for drivers when going off the beaten track.

Moreover, when the 50-kilowatt (67-horsepower) motor, 28.1-kWh battery pack, and 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) top speed are taken into consideration, it's clear that the Chinese EV is strictly a city-only affair, where its small size and relatively high driving position can do wonders for the driving experience.

Measuring just 133.1 inches (3,381 millimeters) in length, 66.3 in (1,685 mm) in width, and 67.7 in (1,721 mm) in height, the Yep has cool some other redeeming features such as a cooled and heated drink, as well as a smartwatch-like rear door display that can show images and text to other road users.

As always, we'd like to know what you think about the video embedded at the top of this page, so after watching it, head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.