General Motors, through its joint venture with SAIC and Wuling Motors, is selling a rather interesting proposition in the form of the Wuling Bingo EV, which is a zero-emissions urban runabout that starts at just $8,600 in China.

Launched in March, the Bingo has seen high interest from Chinese buyers, raking in 16,383 deliveries in April, which is not bad at all for a brand-new model.

With such an affordable starting price, it’s no wonder that Wuling’s cute little hatchback has garnered much interest in one of the most competitive EV markets in the world. In China, the Bingo EV competes against the recently-revealed BYD Seagull, which is another small affordable electric vehicle, albeit a little more expensive, starting at around $11,000.

The specs of the Wuling Bingo EV aren’t anything to write home about, but they should be more than adequate for city trips. Measuring 12.96 feet (3,950 millimeters) long, 5.6 ft (1,708 mm) wide, and 5.2 ft (1,580 mm), the Bingo is powered by a single electric motor that’s offered in two variants: 41 horsepower and 81 pound-feet (110 Newton-meters) of torque, or 68 hp and 110 lb-ft (150 Nm) of torque.

Additionally, two battery options are available in the form of a 17.3-kilowatt-hour pack that should offer a driving range of 126 miles (203 km) and a 31.9-hWh pack that results in a CLTC range of 206 miles (333 km).

Inside, the Wuling Bingo has four seats covered in fake leather and a dual-screen setup on the dashboard, divided into a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, resulting in a Mercedes-Benz-like layout.

But one of the most interesting features of the Bingo is arguably the optional inflatable mattress that can be placed behind the front seats and used for camping.

Quirky features aside though, this little thing – along with other Chinese-made EVs – is proof that electric cars don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. In the United States, the cheapest new EV on sale is the soon-to-be-retired Chevrolet Bolt EV, which starts at $26,500, so it’s quite a big gap.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.