An intriguing Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted yesterday by a follower of X user @brandedflasch, who snapped multiple photos of the covered-up EV.

In fact, there were two Cybertrucks on the Tesla-owned transport platform that was spotted in Lonoke, Arkansas, but while the one at the rear of the trailer looks similar to most of the recent prototype sightings, the pickup at the front of the rig had its nose covered with a white plastic wrap.

What’s interesting is the writing on the front driver’s side quarter window, where somebody scribbled by hand the words “Completed Crash Ready.”

Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted with crash test marking (Source: @brandenflasch / X)

At first glance, the car doesn’t look like it’s been in a crash of any kind – the front bumper in particular seems intact – but it’s hard to tell what’s really hiding behind the wrap. So could it be that the covered Cybertruck was heading toward one of the crash testing facilities on the East Coast?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has its vehicle research center in Ruckersville Virginia, about 13 hours away from where the all-electric pickups were spotted yesterday, while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA’s) Vehicle Research and Test Center (VRTC) is located in East Liberty, Ohio, which is about an 11-hour drive from Lonoke, Arkansas.

However, the IIHS purchases the vehicles it tests just as a regular customer would, so seeing how Tesla’s all-electric pickup isn’t on sale yet, although prospective customers can pre-order it on the company’s website, it makes sense that the spotted unit would be heading to the NHTSA’s facility.

It’s also worth noting that the NHTSA (which is part of the Department of Transportation) collaborates with multiple independent organizations across the country to perform testing, so even if the Cybertruck was heading for a beating by the federal institute, it might not be going to Ohio.

In any case, it will be interesting to see how the angular truck performs in the crashworthiness tests, considering its upright front section, which doesn’t look very friendly to pedestrians. But then again, neither does the Ford F-150 Lightning or the ICE-powered F-150 on which it’s based, and that got an overall safety rating of five stars from the NHTSA.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.