The new Rivian R1S Dual-Motor electric SUV turns out to be noticeably more efficient than the more powerful Quad-Motor.

The recently published EPA range and efficiency rating for the two-motor Rivian R1S with Large Pack battery (around 135 kilowatt-hours) indicates about a 10 percent range increase over the quad-motor version. The highest EPA Combined range of 352 miles can be achieved with default 21-inch wheels (12 more than initially estimated by the manufacturer). Larger 22-inch wheels reduce the range to 341 miles, but that's still not a bad result and 21 miles better than Rivian initially estimated.

EPA Range Power / Torque 0-60 MPH Dual-Motor, Large Battery, 20-Inch AT 307 Miles 533 HP / 610 LB-FT 4.5 Seconds Dual-Motor, Large Battery, 21-Inch 352 Miles 533 HP / 610 LB-FT 4.5 Seconds Dual-Motor, Large Battery, 22-Inch 341 Miles 533 HP / 610 LB-FT 4.5 Seconds Performance Dual-Motor, Large Battery, 20-Inch AT 307 Miles 665 HP / 829 LB-FT 3.5 Seconds Performance Dual-Motor, Large Battery, 21-Inch 352 Miles 665 HP / 829 LB-FT 3.5 Seconds Performance Dual-Motor, Large Battery, 22-Inch 341 Miles 665 HP / 829 LB-FT 3.5 Seconds Quad-Motor, Large Battery, 20-Inch AT 274 Miles 835 HP / 908 LB-FT 3.0 Seconds Quad-Motor, Large Battery, 20-Inch 289 Miles 835 HP / 908 LB-FT 3.0 Seconds Quad-Motor, Large Battery, 21-Inch 321 Miles 835 HP / 908 LB-FT 3.0 Seconds Quad-Motor, Large Battery, 22-Inch 303 Miles 835 HP / 908 LB-FT 3.0 Seconds

The 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires have the biggest impact on the driving range of the vehicle, as it drops to 307 miles (seven miles more than initially expected). That's a substantial 45-mile difference (almost 13 percent), compared to the default 21-inch road tires. All of the numbers are valid for Dual-Motor and Dual-Motor Performance versions of the car.

The recent update to the EPA's website brings us also the new range rating for the Rivian R1S Quad-Motor with 20-inch all-terrain wheels, which joins the previously published data for 20-, 21-, and 22-inch road tires. By the way, the 20-inch road tires are not selectable in Rivian's configurator.

It's worth noting that the Rivian R1S Dual-Motor range numbers mirror the ones for the Rivian R1T Dual-Motor pickup, which we described yesterday.

As you can see, the more powerful and more capable Quad-Motor versions usually have about a tenth less driving range, which is due to the higher energy consumption of the powertrain. The Quad-Motor is also more expensive than Dual-Motor, which should be considered when buying.

When it comes to energy consumption, including charging losses, the EPA rating for the default Rivian R1S DM Large Pack with 21-inch wheels is 78 MPGe: about 432 watt-hours per mile. The use of larger wheels will increase energy consumption by a few percent, while the switch to all-terrain wheels will increase energy consumption by almost 15 percent.

2023 Rivian R1S DM/Perf. DM, Large Pack, AT 20-inch

2023 Rivian R1S DM/Perf. DM, Large Pack, AT 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 307 miles (494 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km)

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)

64 MPGe: 527 Wh/mi (327 Wh/km)

2023 Rivian R1S DM/Perf. DM, Large Pack, 21-inch

2023 Rivian R1S DM/Perf. DM, Large Pack, 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 352 miles (566 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi (283 Wh/km)

2023 Rivian R1S DM/Perf. DM, Large Pack, 22-inch

2023 Rivian R1S DM/Perf. DM, Large Pack, 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 341 miles (549 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)

Additionally, we attached range and energy consumption numbers for the R1S Quad-Motor with 20-inch all-terrain tires. This particular version is kind of the worst-case scenario – the highest energy consumption and the lowest range of 274 miles.

2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 274 miles (441 km)

284.9 miles (458.4 km)

261.1 miles (420.1 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi (332 Wh/km)

65 MPGe: 518 Wh/mi (322 Wh/km)

60 MPGe: 562 Wh/mi (349 Wh/km)

The Dual-Motor version of Rivian R1S and R1T vehicles entered production in May, but that's not the only big new thing for Rivian. The company also intends to launch two new battery pack options - Standard Pack and Max Pack (expected to be 180 kWh).

The Rivian R1S DM Max Pack, with a range of up to 390 miles, was promised to enter the market this year, but as of today, this configuration is not available to select on Rivina's website.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Std Pack, 21-inch $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $76,050 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Std Pack, 22-inch $80,500 +$1,800 N/A $82,300 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $87,600 +$1,800 N/A $89,400 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $92,600 +$1,800 N/A $94,400 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $95,600 +$1,800 N/A $97,400 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 20-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $92,000 +$1,800 N/A $93,800 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $94,500 +$1,800 N/A $96,300

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.