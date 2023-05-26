Following the Rivian R1T, let's take a look at the Rivian R1S all-electric, seven-seat SUV, which in 2023 is available for order in multiple configurations.

Preparing the summary of prices and estimated range, we found a total of 17 configurations (including powertrain, battery, and wheel size) - similar to the Rivian R1T - although currently, only 11 are available on the company's website (the Max Pack battery option for Dual-Motor powertrains will be listed later this year).

Before we get into details, let's just list all of the versions of the Rivian R1S:

Dual-Motor AWD (DM AWD): 600 hp, 600 ft-lbs, 0-60 mph in *4.5 seconds

Standard Battery: 21- or 22-inch wheels Large Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels Max Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels

Performance Dual-Motor AWD (Perf. DM AWD): 700 hp, 700 ft-lbs, 0-60 mph in *3.5 seconds

Large Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels Max Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels

Quad-Motor AWD (QM AWD): 835 hp, 908 ft-lbs, 0-60 mph in *3.0 seconds

Large Battery: 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels



* acceleration depends on the exact configuration; 20-inch wheels are all-terrain (AT); so far only QM AWD version was shipped to customers; DM versions and new battery packs are coming later this year

Prices

When launched, the Rivian R1S quad-motor (QM AWD) was available for order for roughly $70,000 (plus a $1,075 destination charge) and eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which effectively translated into a starting price of $63,575.

Those prices were not possible to maintain, and today even the least expensive Rivian R1S is much pricier, the destination charge is higher ($1,800) and there is no federal tax credit, except for one version, which fits under the $80,000 price cap and is eligible for $3,750.

White Rivian R1S charging on Rivian Waypoint charger Rivian R1S in Compass Yellow

As we can see below, the entry-level Rivian R1S with the DM AWD powertrain, Standard Pack battery, and default 21-inch wheels, starts at an MSRP of $78,000 (plus a $1,800 destination charge). Assuming the eligibility for a $3,750 federal tax credit, the effective cost is $76,050.

The bigger battery costs $6,000 (Large Pack), while the price of the upcoming Max Pack battery is not yet announced (it's $16,000 in the case of the R1T).

The switch to a more powerful Performance Dual-Motor AWD (Perf. DM AWD) version, which offers noticeably quicker acceleration, increases the price by $5,000. The Quad-Motor (QM AWD) cost $8,000.

21-inch wheels are standard. The switch to 22-inch wheels usually costs $2,500 more, while the selection of 20-inch all-terrain wheels requires a $3,600 All-Terrain Upgrade (not available on the DM AWD with Standard Pack battery).

Here are all 17 configurations, although for six of them (Max Pack) prices remain unknown:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Std Pack, 21-inch $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $76,050 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Std Pack, 22-inch $80,500 +$1,800 N/A $82,300 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $87,600 +$1,800 N/A $89,400 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $92,600 +$1,800 N/A $94,400 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch +$1,800 N/A 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch $95,600 +$1,800 N/A $97,400 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch $92,000 +$1,800 N/A $93,800 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch $94,500 +$1,800 N/A $96,300

* we assigned all configurations to the 2023 model year, although some might slip into the 2024 model year.

Just like in the case of the Rivian R1T, this is an overload of versions- despite just one trim level - Adventure.

And here is a chart with all the versions for which prices are available, from the least expensive to the most expensive, with additional info about the estimated driving range.

Driving range

For each Rivian R1S configuration listed on the website, the manufacturer provides an estimated range (except for the DM AWD version with Standard Pack battery and 22-inch wheels). Those numbers vary from 260 miles to 340 miles. The Max Pack version is not yet available for order, but it's promised to offer around 390 miles of range.

The Quad-Motor versions were also officially listed by EPA (more on that later).

As we can see on the chart below, the longest range is achieved by the Dual-Motor versions with Max Pack and Large Pack batteries. The Quad-Motor powertrain appears to be several percent less efficient than the Dual-Motor one.

Another thing is that in basically each case, the longest range is noted by the default 21-inch wheel version. The 22-inch wheels decrease range by some six percent. In the case of the All-Terrain wheels, the range drop is even more - by 10-12 percent, compared to the 21-inch wheels.

Below, we attached the EPA ratings for the 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack (135 kilowatt-hours) versions (the only ones released so far).

EPA Combined range:

2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch: 289 miles (465 km)

[32 miles or 10 percent less than the 21-inch version]

[32 miles or 10 percent less than the 21-inch version] 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch: 321 miles (516 km)

2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch: 303 miles (488 km)

[18 miles or 5.6 percent less than the 21-inch version]

Compared to the 2022 model year version (21-inch wheels) rated at 316 miles, the 2023 model year Rivian R1S has 5 miles more range. However, that's a result of a software update released in December 2022 and, according to previous reports, the 2022MY R1S with the update should get the same range as the new ones (excluding battery aging/cycle degradation).

An interesting thing is that Rivian's website indicates 274 miles of range in the case of the 20-inch wheels, which differs from the 289 miles in the EPA report. We assumed EPA numbers when available.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, amounted to 71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km) in the case of the 21-inch version. The switch to AT 20-inch wheels substantially increases energy consumption to 68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km).

2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch

2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 289 miles (465 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 64 MPGe: 527 Wh/mi (327 Wh/km)

69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km)

60 MPGe: 562 Wh/mi (349 Wh/km)

2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch

2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 321 miles (516 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 71 MPGe: 475 Wh/mi (295 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

66 MPGe: 511 Wh/mi (317 Wh/km)

2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch

2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 303 miles (488 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 68 MPGe: 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km)

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km)

63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi (332 Wh/km)

Later this year we will probably see the official EPA ratings also for the upcoming Dual-Motor versions of the Rivian R1S. Production of those powertrains (also called Enduro Motors) started in February 2023.

The DM powertrain, along with the Max Pack battery (potentially 180-kWh or so), are the two most important Rivian items that are promised to enter the market later this year (the Max Pack is set for Fall 2023).

The DM versions are not as powerful as the QM version, which can be noted by the 0-60 mph acceleration (4.5 or 3.5 seconds, instead of 3.0 seconds), but they are less expensive and more efficient, which means considerably more range. This 100 percent mirrors the R1T, as both vehicles are based on the same R1 platform.

In the future, Rivian is expected to introduce also a QM version with the Max Pack battery - we guess that for both the R1T and R1S.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Std Pack, 21-inch AWD 260 mi*

(418 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Std Pack, 22-inch AWD 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 300 mi*

(483 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch AWD 340 mi*

(547 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch AWD 320 mi*

(515 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch AWD 390 mi*

(628 km) 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch AWD 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 300 mi*

(483 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch AWD 340 mi*

(547 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch AWD 320 mi*

(515 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch AWD 390 mi*

(628 km) 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM AWD, Max Pack, 22-inch AWD 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, AT 20-inch AWD 135* 289 mi

(465 km) 3.0* 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch AWD 135* 321 mi

(516 km) 3.0* 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2023 Rivian R1S QM AWD, Large Pack, 22-inch AWD 135* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.0* 125 mph

(201 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values; acceleration depends on the exact configuration

All Rivian R1Ss can tow up to 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg).

Charging

The QM versions are equipped with an 11.5-kilowatt (kW) onboard charger, which in the case of the Large Pack battery, allows to replenish up to 25 miles or range per hour.

DC fast charging of the Large Pack battery is capped at 210 kilowatts and, according to the manufacturer, up to 140 miles of range might be replenished in 20 minutes. See our DC fast charging analysis of the R1T from a year ago to get a better idea of what to expect from the Rivian R1T/R1S vehicles.

We guess that other battery pack versions will have a different fast charging performance (a smaller or bigger battery might have lower or higher peak DC fast charging power).