Tesla continues to test the Cybertruck extensively before the handover event that's expected to take place at the end of this quarter (in late September).

We've seen various pre-production prototypes of its Cybertruck on public roads, including some wearing camouflage-like full-body wraps.

But the most intriguing of the Cybertruck prototypes spotted thus far has been by far the F-150 Lighting-themed Tesla Cybertruck, which was first spotted last month.

Well, it looks like Tesla isn't done trolling Ford – and people who happen to see this thing on the road – because the Cybertruck that impersonates an F-150 Lightning has been spotted again.

Last month, we saw the confusing-looking truck driving in Palo Alto, California, and then on a car hauler heading to an unknown destination.

Now, the F-150-wrapped Cybertruck has made another appearance in Palo Alto, where Tesla has its engineering headquarters. One of the photos provides a rare look at the front of the vehicle, although the image quality leaves much to be desired.

The other photo is much-better quality and reveals the ridiculous wrap in all its glory. The photos were uploaded on the social media network X (formerly Twitter) by Jesus Molina (@JesusMolinaZep1) and shared by Sawyer Merritt, who also shared a video of the peculiar-looking prototype.

The Cybertruck was caught driving on Interstate 280 by user Tito Padilla (@ZZTap18), but for some reason the video cuts just as it was about to show the front end of the electric truck.

As a reminder, the Tesla Cybertruck wrapped to look like an F-150 appeared shortly after Ford CEO Jim Farley criticized the Cybertruck for not being a real work truck.

"It's [the Cybertruck] like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel. But I don't make trucks like that. I make trucks for real people who do real work, and that's a different kind of truck," Farley said in an interview with CNBC.

Ford's boss was obviously referring to the Cybertruck's unibody construction as opposed to the F-150's body-on-frame setup.

The Tesla Cybertruck continues to attract a lot of attention, with recent sightings including nine covered trucks on the Giga Texas lot, a Cybertruck being hauled by a Tesla Semi, and several trucks inside the Austin plant apparently undergoing trial production.