The Tesla Cybertruck wearing a Ford F-150 vinyl wrap has become an internet sensation after photos of it were shared online earlier this week.

It's hard to think of any other company that would do something like that, especially seeing as Tesla has displayed its trolling abilities on previous occasions. Still, this is next-level trolling even for Tesla – maybe it's payback for that time Ford trolled Tesla with the F-150 Lightning's bi-directional charging capability?

Now, the images were taken inside a Tesla facility, and one of them revealed a not so flattering view of the frunk, which seems much smaller than on the Ford F-150 Lightning. That's mostly due to the Cybertruck's short nose.

If the initial photos of the Tesla Cybertruck impersonating a Ford F-150 left you wanting more, you've come to the right place. New photos have surfaced online, and this time they show the truck driving on public roads.

Shared by Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) and Greggertruck (@greggertruck) on Twitter, the images show the truck driving in Palo Alto and on a car hauler, presumably in the same area where Tesla has its engineering headquarters.

It's surely a strange thing to see on the road, and chances are Tesla won't be fooling anyone with the disguise – not that it wanted to, of course. The California manufacturer's plate removes any doubt that Tesla has sanctioned this wrap.

This is trolling on some epic level, considering that it comes shortly after Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley criticized the Cybertruck for not being a real work truck.

"It's [the Cybertruck] like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel. But I don't make trucks like that. I make trucks for real people who do real work, and that's a different kind of truck," Farley said in an interview with CNBC. Ford's head honcho was obviously referring to the Cybertruck's unibody construction as opposed to the F-150's body-on-frame setup.

While it's true that unibody trucks cannot compare with their body-on-frame counterparts when it comes to payload, towing, and other work-related parameters, one should not forget that the Tesla Cybertruck is not an average unibody pickup, as its structural skin is made of cold-rolled stainless steel, a very strong material.