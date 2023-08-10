Chinese EV startup Zeekr has recently begun its expansion in Europe with two models, the 001 mid-size liftback and the X compact crossover.

The premium EV brand owned by Geely Auto is currently offering both models for pre-order in Sweden and the Netherlands, and it plans to expand availability further.

Besides these two EVs, Zeekr sells a third model in China, the 009 minivan, which is quite remarkable for a brand that was only founded in 2021.

As you can imagine, Zeekr doesn't plan to stop here. The brand has just teased a high-performance variant of the Zeekr 001, which is called the 001 FR. The automaker has shared two photos of the car on the social media app X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by some really bold claims.

"Plaid is dull. The #ZEEKR001FR is a new type of beast. Standby for more information."

The reference to the Tesla Model S Plaid is very clear and will obviously get a lot of attention. The fact the Zeekr 001 FR is pictured on a racetrack also speaks volumes about the company's intentions with the new model.

Compared to the regular 001, the FR variant features a motor sports-inspired body kit with a more aggressive front bumper, a sharp front splitter, larger air intakes, side skirts, bigger wheels shod with performance tires, as well as a roof spoiler at the back doubled by a fixed rear wing, and a sporty bumper that integrates a massive diffuser.

According to Reuters, Zeekr said on August 10 that its first luxury sports car will be priced above 1 million yuan ($140,000) in China, slightly undercutting the Tesla Model S Plaid which starts around $147,000.

The Zeekr 001 FR will launch within weeks, with the first batch of cars to be delivered this year, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told the news agency.

Nothing is known about the Zeekr 001 FR's powertrain, but it will need to be stellar to make Tesla's Plaid look dull. Currently, the most powerful variant of the regular 001 features a dual-motor powertrain that makes 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet of torque. This enables it to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 124 mph.