Tesla accelerates installations of its new V4 Superchargers in Europe, as the new stalls were installed at a few sites in a matter of weeks.

Most recently, new V4 Supercharging stalls were installed at the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany, alongside the older V3 stalls. That's the first location in Germany and the sixth in Europe with V4 Supercharging dispensers.

According to Esther Kokkelmans who posted several photos of the site (@EstherKokkelman / Twitter), the new V4 dispensers are equipped with a display and contactless bank card reader. A positive thing is that the fast charging station is covered by a solar canopy.

The report says also that the older V3 stalls at the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg factory are expected to be replaced by the V4 units

Meanwhile, Tesla installed another V4 Supercharging station in Rennes, France. That's the third one in the country (and fifth in Europe).

The site is equipped with 20 individual stalls, rated at up to 250 kilowatts (kW) each. Let's note that the maximum power output, for now, is the same in the case of V3 and V4 stalls, but in the future, it's expected that the V4 will offer a higher power (a report from the United Kingdom mentions 350 kW).

In total, there are currently six Supercharging sites with V4 dispensers in Europe, about which we know. The first V4 station was installed in the Netherlands in March 2023 (opened to non-Tesla EVs in April), followed by one site in France (early July), and two more stations opened in July (one in France and one in Austria). With the third station in France and the first in Germany, the expansion gradually progresses.

We can now assume that Tesla will continue the rollout, adding new stations every week or so, although new V3 dispensers are still used and installed too. At some point, V3 might be discontinued.

The number of known, publicly available V4 Supercharging sites:

Austria: 1

France: 3

Germany: 1

Netherlands: 1

Total (known): 6

In Europe, the V4 dispensers are equipped with a CCS2-compatible connector, natively used by Tesla (in new models, since the launch of Model 3) and basically all other new all-electric car models.