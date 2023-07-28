New Viribus Electric Trike Is An Affordable No-Frills Cargo Hauler

Electric bicycles are tons of fun, and it’s clear to see that the world is embracing these types of two- and three-wheelers. In Europe and Asia, electric bicycles are reshaping the landscape of urban mobility. The US has seen quite a big boom of e-bikes in recent years, with a lot of these machines providing users with an exhilarating ride. This is mostly because of the generally more relaxed rules and regulations surrounding e-bikes in the US.

Apart, of course, from the traditional bicycle-with-a-motor setup, the e-bike world has given birth to all sorts of new platforms. In particular, electric trikes have been growing in popularity, lowering the barriers to entry when it comes to electric mobility. As you’d probably expect, e-trike are much easier to ride, not needing any skills as far as balance is concerned. Simply hop on and ride. We’ve seen a lot of new and exciting e-trikes from the likes of Rad Power and Lectric, and this time around, there’s a new player in the game in the form of the Viribus e-trike.

First and foremost, the Viribus electric trike is super affordable at just $889. For reference, other affordable e-trikes from the likes of Rad Power and Lectric cost close to or more than twice this, depending on the model of your choice. That being said, for such a low price, the Viribus does miss out on some features. For starters, it’s a much lower power setup, rocking a. 250-watt hub motor in the front wheel. The motor peaks out at 500 watts, so it shouldn’t have a problem when it comes to climbing steep hills, provided that traction isn’t an issue.

As for battery tech, the Viribus e-trike is rocking a rather small 36-volt, 10-amp-hour battery pack. The company claims a range of about 30 miles on a single charge, which is decent, and should be enough for most in-city commutes and errands. The trike is also equipped with a thumb throttle, allowing riders to rest their legs while still covering ground. On throttle-only, the trike has a range of 20 miles. Top speed is limited to 15 miles per hour.

Overall, the new Viribus electric trike tips the scales at a rather hefty 70 pounds (32 kilograms). Nevertheless, it makes up for this with a rear basket for extra practicality, full LED lights, and front and rear fenders. Viribus offers the electric trike in a variety of color options, with five color choices consisting of black, fuschia, green, peach, and white. You can also choose between 24-inch or 26-inch wheels for riders of varying heights.