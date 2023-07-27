E-Bike Specialist Claud Butler Releases Two Affordable E-MTBs

Electric mountain bikes are becoming more and more high-tech as top-tier manufacturers keep developing cutting-edge tech when it comes to performance, range, and features. The result of this is that features once considered high end can now trickle down to more affordable models. This is good for everyone, as better bikes can be had for less money.

Such is the case with the new Wrath electric mountain bikes from UK-based e-bike specialist Claud Butler. The brand has just unveiled two variants of the entry-level e-bikes, both of which packing respectable components, and a hardtail configuration that’s both sporty and dynamic. Right off the bat, the Wrath is equipped with a 6061 aluminum alloy frame complete with an assortment of mounts for luggage racks and other accessories. It flaunts a trail-ready geometry characterized by a sloping top tube that meets seamlessly with the seatstays.

On the performance side of the equation, the Claud Butler e-MTBs are powered by a modest yet reliable Bafang rear hub motor with a max torque rating of 32 Newton-meters. Meanwhile, the more expensive Wrath 2 model bumps this up to 45 Newton-meters while at the same time boasting a nicer drivetrain—a Shimano Deore 10-speed group set, as against the entry-level model’s nine-speed Shimano Altus setup. Battery tech consists of Samsung battery packs with the base model packing a 360-watt-hour unit, and the Wrath 2 sporting a bigger 540-watt-hour battery pack.

Across the board, the bikes are equipped with hydraulic disc brakes from Tektro to ensure confident and reliable stopping power. A premium Selle Royal saddle comes as standard with the bikes, and so too does an LCD cluster that shows all the pertinent ride data while allowing the rider to toggle between five assist levels.

Available in only a 29er configuration, the Claud Butler Wrath e-bikes are surprisingly affordable, considering the level of tech they’re packing. The base model Wrath 1.0 retails for £1,799.99, or about $2,330 USD. Meanwhile, the fancier Wrath 2.0 will set you back £1,999.99, or the equivalent of $2,590 USD.