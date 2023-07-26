Greyp Presents All-New Zaney Electric Mountain Bike

Croatian electric bike specialist Greyp recently joined the Porsche family, and the e-bike world has been eagerly awaiting the first release following the partnership. Also within the Porsche fold is e-bike system specialist Fazua, known for its compact and lightweight drive systems for performance-oriented electric bicycles.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time until Greyp and Fazua would be featured together, and indeed this is the case with the new Zaney. The Greyp Zaney is a lightweight trail bike that’s packing a lot of impressive technology. Unlike commuter and cargo e-bikes, for sport e-bikes like the Zaney aren’t all about outright power and torque. Instead, they aim to provide a seamless and natural feeling pedal assist, while retaining the agility, maneuverability, and reliability of a standard non-electric bicycle.

Diving right into the technical aspects of the new Zaney, it’s powered by the Fazua Ride 60, a technologically advanced system that sits in the middle of the road in terms of power output. With 60 Newton-meters of torque on tap, the Ride 60 is more powerful than the smaller 50 Nm versions, but not quite as potent as the powerful 85 Nm systems from Bosch and Shimano. Nevertheless, the Ride 60 has a Boost Mode that momentarily provides extra power — 550 watts — for sudden uphill sprints. This boost is good for 12 seconds, after which it goes back to its standard 450W output.

The motor is controlled by Fazua’s intuitive Ring Control Hub, allowing you to toggle ride modes. There’s also the mobile app for more in-depth tuning, as well as the option for you to use your mobile phone as a display.

As for the parts that make this a capable trail machine, we find quite a generous amount of suspension travel. Up front, the bike gets 150 millimeters of travel, while the rear provides 145 millimeters of wheel travel. The top-of-the-line model gets even longer front suspension, with 160 millimeters of travel on tap. Furthermore, the bike makes use of a Horst Link suspension system, with a one-piece rocker arm providing extra stiffness, lower weight, and more durability. This results in a rather impressive weight of about 18-19 kilograms, depending on your variant of choice.

A plethora of technology from Sram adorns the new Greyp Zaney, with the new Eagle group sets being used across the board. The base model gets the NX Eagle, while the top of the range version is equipped with the brand new Transmission, featuring a new chain design and electronic shifters. All bikes also get the SP Connect phone mount, as well as a OneUp EDC tool in the fork steerer. Boosting the bike’s off-road acumen is a dropper post, with the OneUp dropper found on the two lower models, and the Reverb AXS on the range-topper.

As of this writing, Greyp has yet to announce pricing and availability of the new Zaney. That said, more information is expected to drop soon, so be sure to stay tuned for that. Also, feel free to check out Greyp’s official website in the source links below.