Chinese E-Bike Manufacturer Eskute Introduces Budget-Friendly Netuno E-MTB

Chinese made electric bikes certainly aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but they surely have their place in the rapidly growing electric bike market. For years now, e-bikes from China have been providing commuters and budget-focused enthusiasts fun and affordable means of getting around on two wheels, and given the advancements of technology, Chinese e-bikes are only getting better.

Take, for example, the new Netuno electric mountain bike from Eskute. Now, Eskute is a Chinese e-bike maker you may have never heard of, but the brand has developed a presence in the budget sector, and is available in multiple markets. The Netuno, in particular, stands a chance to be one of the best value-for-money eMTBs currently available, thanks to its $1,460 USD price tag and pretty impressive features.

At a glance, it’s pretty easy to tell that the Eskute Netuno eMTB is a no-frills, barebones e-bike. Indeed, hitting the trails with nothing more than a hardtail aluminum frame and basic components minimizes the risk of unwanted failure. On the performance side of things, meanwhile, the Eskute Netuno packs a 522-watt-hour battery pack, which is claimed to offer a range of up to 65 miles on a single charge. Now, given the fact that the average commute is around 15 miles one way, the Netuno should be good enough to get you to work and back home, with some change left for ripping your local trail or bike park.

As for the motor, Eskute provides its riders with no less than a Bafang motor with a nominal output of 250 watts and a torque rating of 45 Nm. Given this level of performance, a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour with pedal assist seems perfectly reasonable. Complementing the Bafang motor is a seven speed drivetrain. Other components on the bike include a suspension fork for taming uneven terrain and light trails, and an LED display to help you keep track of range, battery level, and speed.