Tesla will reportedly build its first V4 Supercharger station in Yuma county, Arizona along Interstate 8. According to @MarcoRPTesla, the self-confessed Supercharger King, the new station will have 40 stalls, it will generate electricity with its own solar panels and have on-site energy storage in the form of a 3 MWh Megapack, which can charge around 40 big-battery EVs.

Charging speeds are also expected to be higher with V4 Superchargers, up to 350 kW as per statements made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk back in June 2021. The current peak for V3 Superchargers is 250 kW, but they too will be upgraded over time in order to be able to deliver charging speeds of over 300 kW.

Tesla’s older V2 Superchargers currently deliver a peak output of 150 kW, up from their original 120 kW.

We haven’t heard any information of the voltage these V4 stations will be running, but all current Tesla models have a 400-volt architecture. Tesla has made no announcements about increased voltages for these new Superchargers, but if did, it would indicate that it is working on vehicles that run on more than 400 volts.

Elon Musk has stated many times in the past that having charging stations produce and hold their own electricity is a priority, but rollout of solar arrays and power packs across the Supercharger network has not been the quickest. Maybe with the debut of the V4 station we will start to see more and larger solar panel arrays powering Superchargers.

Tesla will also install special chargers for its electric Semi trucks. Several are already believed to be in operation, in places like Giga Nevada or the Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California. These truck chargers will feature liquid-cooled charging cables in order to allow charging at speeds needed to replenish a Semi’s battery within a reasonable time frame.

And since Tesla is also opening up its Superchargers to all other EVs, it may also want to incorporate some sort of way to make it easier for non-Tesla EVs to plug in.