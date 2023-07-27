New Pole Sonni E-MTB Is A Versatile Trail Machine

Finnish bicycle specialist Pole has just dropped a bombshell in the e-MTB world with the launch of its adaptable and ultra capable e-MTB called the Sonni. Launched in both e-bike and standard configurations, this adaptable frameset can be setup for all sorts of riding—from enduro, to downduro, and full downhill builds. Let’s take a look at the e-bike version called the Gravity-Motor-On.

Pole has a rather odd way of naming its bikes, and this new Gravity-Motor-On Sonni e-bike is no different. From how I understood it from the company’s official website, the new Sonni is part of the Gravity series of bikes, which flaunt impeccable trail capabilities with a focus on enduro and downhill riding. What we do know about Pole is that it has some truly unique and eye-catching frame designs, and all these are carried over onto the Sonni e-bike. Of course, it’s a bit beefier and therefore less athletic looking than its non-electric sibling, as it needs to house a rather large battery in the downtube.

Speaking of technology, the new Pole Sonni e-MTB is equipped with a powerful Bosch Performance Line CX e-bike system with a maximum torque rating of 85 Newton-meters. This top-tier e-bike system is one of the best in the business, and has proven itself in all sorts of e-bike applications over the years. As for the battery, the Sonni is equipped with a 750-watt-hour Bosch PowerTube integrated into the downtube.

As mentioned earlier, the Pole Sonni e-MTB is a highly configurable e-bike capable of all sorts of riding. Pole offers it in three configurations, with the gnarliest of which being a downhill setup with 200 millimeters of suspension travel front and back. This bike is equipped with a double crown fork for extra rigidity, but still comes with a 12-speed drivetrain allowing you to pedal your way back up the trail. Up next the Downduro splits the difference between the Enduro with 180 mm front and 177 mm rear travel, as it flaunts a 190mm front and 200 mm rear travel and a single crown fork. 12-speed drivetrains are standard on all three models.

For those looking to cook up their own configuration, Pole also sells the Sonni e-MTB as a frameset retailing for $6,061 USD. Previously mentioned builds start at $6,851 USD. As for availability, the new Pole Sonni e-MTBs are expected to begin shipping in September 2023. For more information on these bikes, as well as the other models in Pole’s arsenal, check out their official website linked below, or get in touch with your nearest Pole dealer.