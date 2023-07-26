A report out of South Korea suggests that the Genesis GV90, the brand's upcoming flagship electric SUV, could be based on Hyundai Motor Group's next-generation eM platform.

The report by the Korean Car Blog weirdly speculates based on leaked specifications of the Kia GT1, an upcoming electric sedan. The specifications list a battery capacity of 113.2-kilowatt hours, with an expected range between 700-800 kilometers (435-497 miles).

The document also mentions 450 kilowatts (603 horsepower) of total output, and a release date around the end of 2025 or the start of 2026 (for the Kia model).

The information is conflicting because HMG’s current large electric SUV, the Kia EV9, is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Kia EV6, and the Genesis GV60.

Even the Hyundai Ioniq Seven Concept, a three-row electric SUV and an upcoming electric alternative to the gas-powered Palisade – teased by Hyundai in 2022 – rides on the E-GMP. So it’s unclear why Genesis would use a different platform for what could be an SUV roughly in the same league as the EV9 and the Ioniq 7.

If the speculations turn out to be true, the GV90, codenamed JG1, would be among the first few vehicles from HMG to ride on the new platform.

Under the group’s next-generation Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA), there are two new platforms, eM and eS. HMG will use the former for passenger cars, and the latter for purpose-built vehicles (PBVs) in applications like delivery, logistics, and car-hailing.

The IMA will standardize and modularize key EV components like batteries and electric motors, which currently vary across models and segments. Moreover, component sharing will enable cost reductions, shorter development time, and simplified mass production, according to Hyundai.

The eM platform will also allow a 50 percent improvement in range compared to current HMG EVs and will be developed to integrate level three or higher autonomous driving capability, with support for over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The report also speculates that the Genesis GV90 would use semiconductors from Samsung Electronics. It could get the hottest tech from Samsung in the form of the Exynos Auto V920 processor for its infotainment systems to enable streaming services and games.

The processor would enable a faster and smoother system (compared to current displays), with rich graphics for up to six high-resolution displays, according to Samsung. It will also feature a dual-core Neural Processing Unit (NPU), for artificial intelligence capabilities, where the vehicle can detect its surroundings and monitor driver behavior in real-time.

The Genesis SUV will also reportedly incorporate Samsung’s organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology in screens – an apparent first for the Hyundai Motor Group. The main infotainment display could be as large as 25 inches.

Genesis currently sells three electric models in the US, the Electrified G80 luxury sedan, the GV60 crossover, and the Electrified GV70 SUV.