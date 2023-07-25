Following its world debut in Milan in June, the all-new 2025 Volvo EX30 made the first public appearance in North America last night at a gala event in New York City.

The small premium SUV, which is available now to reserve in the United States at a starting MSRP of $36,415 (including $1,465 shipping), looks set to become one the most significant models in the Swedish brand's recent history.

Volvo promises the EX30 will enable customers to get into a fully electric premium SUV for about the same price as an internal combustion engine-powered equivalent.

The company's first small, fully electric SUV, will soon expand Volvo's lineup to four EVs, joining the XC40 Recharge, C40 Recharge, and EX90 flagship.

It will be the smallest of the bunch, but the automaker says it distills the brand's Scandinavian design principles, commitments to sustainability, and legendary safety into an "espresso shot of Volvo."

Volvo has great expectations of the EX30, which will compete in the fast-growing segment of small premium EVs that's largely ignored by other upscale automakers.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 will offer two powertrain options, a Single Motor Extended Range rear-wheel-drive variant with an estimated range of 275 miles, and a Twin Motor Performance all-wheel-drive model that offers blistering acceleration.

Thanks to a dual-motor powertrain producing 422 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (543 Newton-meters) of system torque, the EX30 AWD does 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, making it the fastest-accelerating Volvo production car ever.

Both variants are powered by the same 64-kilowatt-hour NMC battery, which is estimated to offer a range of around 265 miles in the EX30 Twin Motor Performance.

To get customers familiarized with EVs and how they might fit into their lifestyles, Volvo Car USA created the Volvo Mobile Studio, a traveling version of its studios in New York, Los Angeles, Milan, Stockholm, and Shanghai.

Attendees at the New York event last night were able to walk the Mobile Studio's three interior lounge areas, listen to high fidelity music from a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and learn about electric vehicle technology.

The Volvo Mobile Studio is currently set to showcase the EX30, EX90 three-row SUV and other electrified Volvo models at Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival, through November 2023.