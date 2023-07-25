New My Boo My Akatora EP8 Is An Electric MTB Made Of Bamboo

With technology surrounding electric bicycles advancing faster than the bikes themselves, seeing new models take a step back is always a breath of fresh air. A good example of this comes from German e-bike specialist My Boo. While the name may sound a bit odd, it has nothing to do with Usher and Alica Keys 2004 hit, but rather, everything to do with bamboo.

Indeed, the concept of a bamboo bicycle isn’t exactly new, several manufacturers have ventured here before. My Boo sets itself apart, however, with the launch of a performance-oriented electric mountain bike model called the My Akatora EP8. As you’ve probably figured out, this bamboo electric mountain bike is powered by the popular EP8 motor from Shimano. Dishing out 85 Newton-meters of torque, it’s one of the best, most performance-oriented motors in the business. That being said, the frame would need to be built to exacting standards in order to be able to accommodate this motor.

My Boo claims that its frames undergo a rigorous curing and manufacturing process. For starters, the raw bamboo is dried for several months, and only once they’re certain the wood is completely free from moisture do they cut it to shape and build the frame. Individual bamboo pieces are then joined together with hemp cords soaked in glue, keeping the frame looking completely natural. Once the frames are assembled, they go through strict quality checks before being painted and left to dry. The frames are then sent to the brand’s factory in Kiel, Germany, where the bikes are assembled.

As you can see, almost the entire frame is made out of bamboo, save for the dropouts, as these parts need to be machined to perfection, and be strong enough to withstand the rigors of the rear wheel smashing onto the ground and covering all sorts of terrain. Up front, the My Akatora EP8 makes use of a RockShox fork with 100 millimeters of suspension travel, making it clear that this eMTB is best suited for light trails and cross-country applications, rather than technical riding with jumps, drops, and long descents.

As for the battery, the 504-watt-hour unit is housed right on top of the downtube – where a bottle holder would otherwise be. As such, in order to keep hydrated, you’ll have to resort to a hydration pack, or just store your water bottles inside a backpack as you ride. Overall, the My Boo My Akatora EP8 tips the scales at 23 kilograms, which is rather impressive considering it’s made of wood. Maximum load is set at 130 kilograms, and the frame is offered in several sizes. As for the price, it costs 5,499 Euros, or about $6,092 USD.