Volkswagen wants people to see the ID. Buzz as a great platform for customization and personalization, much like the electric van's ancestor, the VW Bus.

To showcase how the ID. Buzz can be turned into the ideal vehicle for festival-goers, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a one-off special called "Glamper Van" in the UK. Based on the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo, the Glamper Van features unique tweaks inside and out to make it appeal to its target demographic.

On the outside, the unique vehicle boasts a multi-color, psychedelic wrap, while the cargo area behind the front seats is transformed into an Instagram-friendly photo booth, complete with a camera, lighting and props. The camera features a makeover filter to help visitors capture the festival atmosphere.

Volkswagen will debut the new Glamper Van on July 21 at PennFest 2023, a family-friendly music festival in Buckinghamshire, UK, taking place from July 21-22.

The automaker says the one-off Glamper Van continues the popularity of the Pamper Van, another one-off model based on the Volkswagen Multivan revealed at the Cornbury Festival in 2022.

"Following the success of last year's Pamper Van, Volkswagen is pleased to once again be helping festival-goers celebrate in style with the new Glamper Van. Featuring a built-in photobooth, it's the ideal setting to capture the perfect festival photos and showcases the fantastic versatility of the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo." Laura Bignall, Brand and Performance Marketing Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Glamper Van aside, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will also be displaying the all-electric ID. Buzz passenger van at the event, which as described as a festival-ready vehicles alongside everything from the compact Caddy California to the iconic California camper vans.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo is the electric people-mover's panel van version that's only sold in Europe in short-wheelbase configuration. In the United States, Volkswagen only sells the ID. Buzz LWB passenger model, with the ID. Buzz Cargo condemned to remain a forbidden fruit because of the "Chicken Tax," a 25-percent import tariff on light trucks made outside the US.