The HiPhi Y has officially gone on sale in China, with prices starting at ¥339,000 ($47,265). The electric crossover will also be available in Europe at some stage next year.

Available with a choice of either a 76.6 or 115-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the HiPhi Y has between 347 and 503 miles of CLTC range. This likely translates to around 250-370 miles in reality, with CLTC figures tending to overestimate by 30-40 percent.

The dual-motor HiPhi Y produces 497 horsepower, allowing for a 0-60 miles per hour time of around 4.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the rear-wheel-drive Y makes 331 hp (HiPhi has not provided acceleration figures for it yet).

A medium-sized SUV, the HiPhi Y is slightly larger than a Tesla Model Y - it will be interesting to see if Tesla has anything to say about HiPhi's use of the 'Y' name...

Inside, the HiPhi Y features a 17-inch OLED center display paired with a 15-inch HD passenger touch screen. There's also a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument cluster for the driver. A Meridian sound system, camera rear-view mirror, and heads-up display all come as standard.

The HiPhi Y's rear doors are rather interesting. The bottom half of each door opens in a traditional manner, meanwhile the top section opens upwards in a gullwing fashion. A cool feature, or unnecessarily awkward? We'll leave that for you to decide.

HiPhi currently sells two other models, the X SUV and Z sedan. Both are launching in Europe this fall with prices starting at over €100,000 ($112,330). Hence the Y will be HiPhi's cheapest vehicle by some margin. For Europeans, the Y is expected to become available to order later this year. And as mentioned above, European deliveries begin in 2024.