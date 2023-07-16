Plug-in electric car sales in China continued to grow in May, taking more than a third of the entire car market.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 614,361 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China in May, which is 54 percent more than a year ago.

Rechargeable cars represent some 35 percent of the total new passenger car sales, which is far more than in Europe or in the United States.

An even more spectacular thing is that China represented around 60 percent of the total global plug-in car registrations for the month of May.

According to the data, BEVs outsell PHEVs more than 2:1 in China. BEV sales noticeably exceeded 400,000 in May, which was 24 percent of the total market.

Results for the month:

BEVs: *421,000 and 24% share

PHEVs: *193,000 and 11% share

Total: 614,361 (up 54% year-over-year) and 35% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in China – May 2023

So far this year, more than 2.5 million new plug-in electric cars were registered in China (up roughly 41 percent year-over-year), which is about 35 percent of the total volume.

Results year-to-date:

BEVs: about *1.75 million and 24% share

PHEVs: about *0.80 million and 11% share

Total: 2,548,127 (up 41% year-over-year) and 35% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, over 5.92 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China (30 percent of the total volume).

Model rank

In May, the BYD Qin Plus family of BEV and PHEV versions was the most popular one (42,887, including 10,816 BEVs), noticeably ahead of the BYD Song Plug plug-in family (37,610).

However, when it comes to all-electric cars, the Tesla Model Y (31,054) was number one, slightly ahead of the all-electric BYD Dolphin (30,441). Overall, we can see four BEV models in the top five and six in the top ten.

Top 10 plug-ins for the month:

BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 42,887 BYD Song Plus (BEVs + PHEVs): 37,610 Tesla Model Y: 31,054 BYD Dolphin: 30,441 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) BEV: 26,072 GAC Aion S: 25,233 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 20,346 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 20,158 GAC Aion Y: 19,306 BYD Seagull: 14,300

After the first five months of the year, the BYD Song Plus remains at the top with a huge advantage over other models, but the BYD Qin Plus is consistently decreasing the distance.

As far as all-electric cars are considered, the Tesla Model Y is the most popular model.

Top 10 plug-ins year-to-date:

BYD Song Plus (BEVs + PHEVs): 215,825 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 162,129 Tesla Model Y: 152,461 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) BEV: 135,576 BYD Dolphin: 130,951 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 108,271 GAC Aion S: 93,112 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 72,561 GAC Aion Y: 71,426 Tesla Model 3: 67,432

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

Brands

BYD is the most popular brand and automotive group in China, and this is not expected to change anytime soon.

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date:

BYD: 36.0%

Tesla: 8.7%

GAC Aion: 6.6%

SAIC-GM-Wuling: 6.0%

Li Auto: 4.2%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date: