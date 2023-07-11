MG Motor, the British automaker owned by China state-owned SAIC Motor, will have a busy Goodwood Festival of Speed later this week.

Besides hosting the European public premiere of the MG Cyberster electric sports car – which will also be driven up the iconic hill – the event will see MG debuting two additional electric vehicles.

We've already covered the 429-horsepower MG4 EV XPower, which will be available to order in the UK later this month with a starting price of around $47,100 (36,495 British pounds), but the hot hatch's dual-motor electric powertrain will also be featured in a concept vehicle called MG4 EX4.

To be shown in the First Glance paddock at the event from Thursday, July 13, the new concept car is said to boldly reimagine the Metro 6R4 rally legend of the 1980s.

The car's design hasn't been fully unveiled yet – for now we only have these teaser renderings to look at – but it appears that it will turn the MG4 EV XPower up to eleven thanks to many design elements that take inspiration from the Metro 6R4 Group B rally car.

Gallery: MG4 EX4 Concept

4 Photos

Those include the ultra-aggressive bumpers with a massive wing at the front and (hopefully) an equally dramatic diffuser at the back, as well as the huge rear spoiler that starts in the area of the C pillars and rises above the roof.

We can also spot a wide body kit, aero-optimized wheels, and the (possible) lack of rear passenger doors. According to MG, the study will feature a distinctive livery designed especially for Goodwood that also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Metro 6R4.

The MG4 EX4 study was designed by MG Motor's team in London, who also played a key role in creating the new Cyberster electric roadster.

The automaker did not reveal performance specifications for the MG4 EX4 Concept, but the show car should be quicker than the MG4 EV XPower road-going model, which uses the same dual-motor electric powertrain rated at 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and up to 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.

Thanks to weight-saving measures and a wild aerodynamic package, the MG4 EX4 Concept will probably go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3.8 seconds, which is the time needed by the MG4 EV XPower to cover the benchmark sprint.

Gallery: 2023 MG4 Electric XPOWER