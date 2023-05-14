The MG Cyberster will start at approximately £55,000 ($68,000) in the UK, it has been revealed. That's for the entry-level RWD Cyberster, which produces 309 hp. A 536 hp dual-motor version will also be available.

According to MG, the AWD Cyberster will be capable of 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds and will cost approximately £10,000 ($12,000) more than the RWD variant. The Cyberster features scissor doors and is roughly the same size as the current-gen BMW Z4. Inside the 2-seater has a modern three-screen layout and leather seats.

Unfortunately, the Cyberster is unlikely to make it to the US. MG has no plans to enter the North American market for now with the marque primarily being concerned with growing European sales. A real shame, especially given the lack of electric roadsters in the US.

MG, originally a UK brand, was acquired by what is now SAIC Motor in 2005. The new MG Motor brand remained mostly in China for 15 years, before entering the European market in 2021. Today, MG primarily offers electric vehicles and is growing in scale rapidly thanks to its affordable pricing strategy.

Its primary seller is the ZS crossover, which is offered in both plug-in hybrid and full EV guise. The latter has a WLTP range of up to 273 miles and retails at the equivalent of $40,000 in Europe.