The number of Tesla Cybertruck sightings has been increasing in recent months as we're approaching the start of initial production, which should happen before the handover event scheduled for the end of Q3 2023.

A Cybertruck prototype was spotted driving around in Austin, Texas over the weekend, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself was behind the wheel at one point.

Tesla's head honcho posted a photo of an undisguised Cybertruck prototype on his Twitter account on Saturday, accompanied by the caption, "Just drove Cybertruck around Austin!" Elon Musk did not offer too many details about what it was like to drive the Cybertruck, though he noted in a reply that it "was very fun!"

Since this wasn't his first time behind the wheel of Tesla's electric pickup truck, it would have been interesting to learn what changed since the previous time he drove a Cybertruck prototype. Unfortunately, that was all the feedback Musk was willing to share.

Now, it's worth noting that multiple Cybertruck sightings have been reported throughout the United States over the past week, especially in Palo Alto, Fremont, and Austin. The Cybertruck has even been spotted as far away as New Zealand, where the electric pickup truck is undergoing winter testing.

Back to the Cybertruck driven by Elon Musk in Texas, one video surfaced on Twitter likely showing the exact same vehicle, although the person behind the wheel at the time did not look like Tesla's CEO. Still, other posts on social media suggest Musk really did drive the Cybertruck around Austin on Saturday.

Last week, another Cybertruck prototype – this time fully camouflaged – was spotted in Palo Alto driving on the freeway, giving us a good look at how the suspension soaks up bumps at high speed.

On the same day, the Cybertruck was spotted with a full-length light bar at the rear, which suggests that Tesla is constantly improving the vehicle as it approaches the start of initial production

Elon Musk has said in the past that the Cybertruck has what it takes to become Tesla's best vehicle to date. Here's hoping that will be the case and the Cybertruck will finally enter production this year, three and half years after its unveiling.