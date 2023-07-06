It's been over three and a half years since Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck. While it isn't available to customers yet, its sightings are becoming all the more frequent. Every time individuals spot it on the road, the Cybertruck appears to have slightly different design revisions.

Recently, a TikTok user spotted a Tesla Cybertruck outside of Fremont. This time, it was sporting a light bar adorned across the truck's rear tailgate.

This comes after earlier spy spots showed Cybertruck prototypes without a rear light bar. Many Tesla enthusiasts and Cybertruck reservation holders expressed negativity towards the lack of a rear light bar.

Many took to Twitter to express their complaints, prompting Tesla CEO Elon Musk to reply to a Tweet writing, "Production will have red light bar."

With more Cybertruck prototypes hitting the roads paired with factory footage showing vehicle cast production, this could be indicative of a vehicle launch soon.

Tesla said it likely won't fulfill the $39,990 base price shown at the unveiling, but prices should be competitive with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV. Somewhere in the ballpark of $50,000 to $60,000 will probably be its entrance price.

Tesla is expected to commence early production of the Cybertruck this summer, which could mean any day now. Mass production still won't start until 2024. Nonetheless, the Texas-based automaker expects to see vehicles handed over to customers this year.