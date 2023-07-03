Nissan reports that during the second quarter of 2023, its sales in the United States amounted to 227,824 vehicles, which is 32 percent more than a year ago. So far this year, the Japanese brand sold almost 448,000 vehicles (up 24 percent year-over-year).
In the case of all-electric car sales, Nissan sold 4,215 BEVs in Q2, which was enough to achieve a 30 percent increase year-over-year. That's also almost two percent of the total volume.
The main force behind the growth is the all-new Nissan Ariya model (2,335 sales during the period). Meanwhile, Nissan Leaf sales decreased year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter to 1,880 units.
Nissan EV sales results in Q2 2023:
- Nissan Ariya: 2,335 (new)
- Nissan Leaf: 1,880 (down 42% year-over-year)
- Total BEVs: 4,215 (up 30% year-over-year) and 1.9% of the total volume
Nissan BEV sales in the US - Q2 2023
So far this year, Nissan sold more than 9,400 electric cars in the US (24 percent more than a year ago), which represents 2.1 percent of the brand's total sales.
Nissan EV sales YTD in 2023:
- Nissan Ariya: 5,195 (new)
- Nissan Leaf: 4,234 (down 44% year-over-year)
- Total BEVs: 9,429 (up 24% year-over-year) and 2.1% of the total volume
For reference, in 2022, Nissan sales exceeded 12,000 (down 14 percent year-over-year).
Cumulatively, Nissan sold over 187,000 BEVs in the US (since December 2010).
The Japanese manufacturer is expected to continue to increase electric car sales - it should be easy, especially in Q3, considering how weak the result was a year ago.
A bit of an issue is probably the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit for both Leaf and Ariya, under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). There is a potential of getting the incentive through a lease.
We believe that the Nissan Ariya has some potential to achieve higher sales results. Meanwhile, the Nissan Leaf is gradually fading - the company recently announced its 2024 model year version, without any important changes, compared to the 2023 model year version.
Below, we attached the current offer of the Nissan BEVs:
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (63 kWh) 19-inch
|$43,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$44,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) 19-inch
|$47,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$48,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch
|$47,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$48,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch
|$50,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$51,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch
|$53,690
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$55,025
|2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19-inch (limited)
|$53,450
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$54,785
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch
|$51,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$52,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch
|$54,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$55,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch
|$60,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$61,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 20-inch
|$60,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$61,525
|2023 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch
|$28,040
|+$1,095
|N/A
|$29,135
|2023 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch
|$36,040
|+$1,095
|N/A
|$37,135
|2024 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch
|$28,140
|+$1,095
|N/A
|$29,235
|2024 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch
|$36,190
|+$1,095
|N/A
|$37,285
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (63 kWh) 19-inch
|FWD
|66
|216 mi
(348 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) 19-inch
|AWD
|66
|205 mi*
(330 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch
|FWD
|91
|304 mi
(489 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch
|FWD
|91
|289 mi
(465 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch
|FWD
|91
|289 mi
(465 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19-inch (limited)
|FWD
|91
|289 mi
(465 km)
|7.2
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|91
|272 mi*
(438 km)
|4.8
|2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|91
|272 mi*
(438 km)
|4.8
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|91
|267 mi*
(430 km)
|4.8
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|91
|257 mi*
(414 km)
|4.8
|2023 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch
|FWD
|40
|149 mi
(240 km)
|2023 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch
|FWD
|60
|212 mi
(341 km)
|2024 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch
|FWD
|40
|149 mi*
(240 km)
|2024 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch
|FWD
|60
|212 mi*
(341 km)
* estimated/unofficial values