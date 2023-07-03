Nissan reports that during the second quarter of 2023, its sales in the United States amounted to 227,824 vehicles, which is 32 percent more than a year ago. So far this year, the Japanese brand sold almost 448,000 vehicles (up 24 percent year-over-year).

In the case of all-electric car sales, Nissan sold 4,215 BEVs in Q2, which was enough to achieve a 30 percent increase year-over-year. That's also almost two percent of the total volume.

The main force behind the growth is the all-new Nissan Ariya model (2,335 sales during the period). Meanwhile, Nissan Leaf sales decreased year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter to 1,880 units.

Nissan EV sales results in Q2 2023:

Nissan Ariya: 2,335 (new)

Nissan Leaf: 1,880 (down 42% year-over-year)

Total BEVs: 4,215 (up 30% year-over-year) and 1.9% of the total volume

Nissan BEV sales in the US - Q2 2023

So far this year, Nissan sold more than 9,400 electric cars in the US (24 percent more than a year ago), which represents 2.1 percent of the brand's total sales.

Nissan EV sales YTD in 2023:

Nissan Ariya: 5,195 (new)

Nissan Leaf: 4,234 (down 44% year-over-year)

Total BEVs: 9,429 (up 24% year-over-year) and 2.1% of the total volume

For reference, in 2022, Nissan sales exceeded 12,000 (down 14 percent year-over-year).

Cumulatively, Nissan sold over 187,000 BEVs in the US (since December 2010).

The Japanese manufacturer is expected to continue to increase electric car sales - it should be easy, especially in Q3, considering how weak the result was a year ago.

A bit of an issue is probably the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit for both Leaf and Ariya, under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). There is a potential of getting the incentive through a lease.

We believe that the Nissan Ariya has some potential to achieve higher sales results. Meanwhile, the Nissan Leaf is gradually fading - the company recently announced its 2024 model year version, without any important changes, compared to the 2023 model year version.

Below, we attached the current offer of the Nissan BEVs:

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (63 kWh) 19-inch $43,190 +$1,335 N/A $44,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) 19-inch $47,190 +$1,335 N/A $48,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch $47,190 +$1,335 N/A $48,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch $50,190 +$1,335 N/A $51,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch $53,690 +$1,335 N/A $55,025 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19-inch (limited) $53,450 +$1,335 N/A $54,785 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch $51,190 +$1,335 N/A $52,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch $54,190 +$1,335 N/A $55,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch $60,190 +$1,335 N/A $61,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 20-inch $60,190 +$1,335 N/A $61,525 2023 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch $28,040 +$1,095 N/A $29,135 2023 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch $36,040 +$1,095 N/A $37,135 2024 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch $28,140 +$1,095 N/A $29,235 2024 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch $36,190 +$1,095 N/A $37,285

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (63 kWh) 19-inch FWD 66 216 mi

(348 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (63 kWh) 19-inch AWD 66 205 mi*

(330 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch FWD 91 304 mi

(489 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch FWD 91 289 mi

(465 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (87 kWh) 19-inch FWD 91 289 mi

(465 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19-inch (limited) FWD 91 289 mi

(465 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch AWD 91 272 mi*

(438 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch AWD 91 272 mi*

(438 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19-inch AWD 91 267 mi*

(430 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 20-inch AWD 91 257 mi*

(414 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch FWD 40 149 mi

(240 km) 2023 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch FWD 60 212 mi

(341 km) 2024 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch FWD 40 149 mi*

(240 km) 2024 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch FWD 60 212 mi*

(341 km)

* estimated/unofficial values