This week Nissan announced the pricing forf the 2024 model year Leaf, which does not bring any significant changes.

Just like in the 2023 model year, the streamlined model lineup includes two trim levels - Leaf S and Leaf SV Plus. The 2024 Leaf S will start at an MSRP of $28,140, which is an increase of $100. In the case of the 2024 Leaf SV Plus, the price increased by $150 to $36,190. The destination charge of $1,095 remains the same.

The press release does not include any indication that the Nissan Leaf will become eligible for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500. Let's recall that despite the local production of the car (and its batteries) in the United States, Leaf was unable to meet the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA)'s requirements. Customers potentially still can benefit from the incentive through leases, though.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch $28,040 +$1,095 N/A $29,135 2023 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch $36,040 +$1,095 N/A $37,135 2024 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch $28,140 +$1,095 N/A $29,235 2024 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch $36,190 +$1,095 N/A $37,285

2024 is a carryover model year for the Nissan Leaf, as there are no changes related to the powertrain or battery system.

The Nissan Leaf S is equipped with a 40-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and a 110-kilowatt (kW) electric motor. Its EPA Combined range is 149 miles.

In the case of the Nissan Leaf SV Plus, it has a 60-kWh battery and a 160-kW electric motor, while the range is estimated at 212 miles.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2023 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch FWD 40 149 mi

(240 km) 2023 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch FWD 60 212 mi

(341 km) 2024 Nissan Leaf S (40 kWh) 16-inch FWD 40 149 mi*

(240 km) 2024 Nissan Leaf SV Plus (60 kWh) 17-inch FWD 60 212 mi*

(341 km)

* according to the manufacturer/not yet listed on EPA's website

In terms of standard equipment, the manufacturer mentions: Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six active driver assistance technologies including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention, and Intelligent Lane Intervention. The Leaf SV Plus gets also ProPILOT Assist and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

Without any significant changes to the car, we don't expect that Nissan Leaf sales will improve from just a few thousand units in Q1 2023. The Japanese company is currently probably more focused on the Nissan Ariya and its future products.