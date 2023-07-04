Cycles Devinci Dazzles With The 2023 E-Troy Electric Mountain Bike

Electric mountain bikes are becoming more and more high tech every year. More and more, manufacturers are blurring the lines between the cutting edge tech found in race-ready non-electrice e-MTBs and recreational electric models. For example, Cycles Devinci, a popular Canadian bike brand, has just launched the 2023 E-Troy, and thanks to the tech it's packing, it just might be fancy enough to sway even the most diehard MTB purist.

For the 2023 model-year, the E-Troy boasts refinements to almost all aspects. It was built around the motor, in order to deliver uncompromising performance, and features retuned suspension that's specifically setup with the bike's weight taken into consideration. Additionally, Cycles Devinci has taken its quality control a step further, as it now manufactures the E-Troy's frame in-house in its Canadian facility, whereas the previous model was manufactured in Asia.

True to its form, the 2023 Devinci E-Troy is still built around a robust 6061 T6 aluminum frame. Complete with a lifetime warranty, the brand is more than confident in its product, and the bike's capability of handling the gnarliest of terrain. The frame provides riders with 150 millimeters of travel, while up front, you get either a 160 or 170-millimeter fork, depending on the trim level of your choosing. Regardless of spec, however, the 2023 E-Troy is sold in a mullet configuration, meaning you get 29-inch front and 27.5-inch rear wheels.

As for the bike's electrifying features, the new E-Troy is built around Bosch's revolutionary e-bike system, the Performance Line CX. With a max output of 85 newton-meters of torque, this system is one of the most tried and true e-bike systems on the market. The highly configurable motor can be tuned through the brand's in-house smartphone app, allowing riders to tailor performance according to their preferences.

As for the battery, the Bosch PowerTube 625 comes into play, and offers up to 58 miles of range on a single charge, depending on terrain and riding conditions. There's also the option of fitting the Powermore 250 Range Extender. The frame-integrated battery can be easily removed from the bike's downtube, where it's locked and secure when in use. A charge port situated just above the motor makes it easy to charge the battery on or off the bike, while Devinci's 4A Supercharger juices the battery up from zero to 80 percent in just two hours.

Depending on the model of your choice, you get a Bluetooth-enabled controller, with the top-of-the-line GX 12s LTD equipped with a Bosch Systm Controller. The GX 12s, meanwhile, gets the Bosch Kiox 300, and the base model Deore 12s gets a Bosch Purion controller.

Regardless of the model of your choice, expect to pay quite the premium for the new Devinci E-Troy. The base Deore 12s version carries a retail price of $6,399, while the mid-tier version, the GX 12s, retails for $7,699 USD. Last but not least, the range-topping E-Troy GX 12s LTD will set you back a whopping $7,999 USD.

Gallery: Cycles Devinci Dazzles With The 2023 E-Troy Electric Mountain Bike