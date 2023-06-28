General Motors doesn’t expect to equip the all-new Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector before the 2025 model year, according to Reuters.

The comment comes as the first units of the 2024 Silverado all-electric pickup are rolling off the assembly line at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant, with deliveries expected to reach fleet customers in a few weeks.

As the first all-new GM vehicle to go into production after the deal with Tesla was announced in early June, maybe some customers were expecting to see the NACS inlet already fitted to the Silverado, but this is not the case.

The collaboration between General Motors and Tesla, which will allow drivers of GM-made EVs to charge at the over 12,000 Supercharger stations across the United States and Canada, states that compatible vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s network from early 2024 with the help of an adapter, and from 2025 GM will fit the NACS inlet to its vehicles from the factory.

The Silverado is no exception here, a fact underlined by GM’s Energy executive Derek Sequeira, who said at the model’s launch that the company will only have charging adapters available for the new pickup in early 2024.

In other words, customers of the 2024 Chevy Silverado will be no different from Ford F-150 Lightning owners or Rivian R1T drivers, all of whom will need an adapter to hook into one of Tesla’s Superchargers until 2025. That’s because both Ford and Rivian have announced identical deals with the maker of the Model S and Model Y, gaining access to the vast DC fast charging network that is constantly ranked as the most reliable EV charging network in the country, with almost-perfect uptime year after year.

We currently don’t know when the 2025 model year will be revealed by Chevrolet, or when it will go on sale, but if we were to guess, we’d say sometime in the second half of next year.

In related news, the entry-level, $40,000 Chevy Silverado EV is officially dead, as our own Tom Moloughney found out during the media briefing a couple of days ago, meaning that the most affordable electric Silverado now starts at $74,800 for the 3WT trim, which will soon go into production as a fleet model.

Currently, the Silverado EV 4WT fleet version, which is already being manufactured, starts at $79,800, while the top-spec Silverado EV RST, which will be available in the Fall for retail customers, has an MSRP of $106,895.

To make things a bit sweeter, Chevrolet officials promised that lower-trim “competitively priced” variants of the electric truck will become available next year, stopping short of offering hard numbers, at least for now.

