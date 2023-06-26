Since 2018, Infiniti's United States sales figures have been on a downward spiral. Five consecutive year-over-year sales declines mated to waning U.S. market share are evidence that the Japanese luxury automaker isn't doing things right. Moreover, from 2018 to 2022, Infiniti's sales shrunk by over two-thirds. The most apparent issue lies within Infiniti's lineup. Simply put, its products are less attractive than they were in Infiniti's heyday of the late 2000s and mid-2010s.

In 2023, Infiniti offers zero electric cars and not a single hybrid option. The firm did offer a hybrid variant of the Q50 and Q70 for a short period, though those were cut from the lineup for the 2019 model year. Pair this with an aging lineup, and Infiniti's products just don't have the same allure anymore.

In an era where the top-selling passenger car is the Tesla Model Y, it would make logical sense for others to follow suit with similar entries. Infiniti's parent company has been building the Ariya, which sold 2,860 units in the U.S. market in Q1 2023, despite production struggles. This was higher than both the QX50 (2,330 sales) and QX60 (1,365 sales) individually but significantly lower than the three-row QX60 (7,139 sales). But when pitted against Tesla, there were a staggering 127,541 U.S. Model Y registrations in the first quarter of 2023.

Per a report from Automotive News, Infiniti, and its dealers are clearly noticing these market trends. However, while Infiniti is committed to a degree of electrification, it isn't going to be a rapid transition. With several ICE-powered vehicles set to debut, it will be the latter portion of 2026 before we see electric Infinitis go on sale.

Despite this, Infiniti's electric products are aimed at setting a new standard for the brand. With production slated for its Canton, Mississippi plant, the firm has two vehicles known to be in the works. The earliest to launch will be an electric sports sedan aiming to deliver the legacy of the Q70 luxury sedan into an EV package. It should be around the size of the Tesla Model S.

The next to come will be a midsize crossover. With flush door handles and a futuristic design, Infitinit's electric crossover will likely be a high-volume seller in its lineup. However, its delivery date will be even further out than the sedan— mid-2027, to be precise. Nonetheless, it'll be produced alongside the sedan locally, meaning both will likely qualify for some portion of the IRA tax credit.

In the end, offering products with various powertrains helps automakers remain competitive. That said, Infiniti is likely on a sales upturn this year, as the updated QX60 is performing quite well, especially as it just recently launched. Still, with only gasoline-powered vehicles, Infiniti doesn't have a product for everyone, and a transition towards electrification will widen its audience.

Gallery: All-new Nissan and Infiniti EVs to be built in Mississippi plant from 2025