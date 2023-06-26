Ford is working on a high-performance version of the F-150 Lightning that could be dubbed the "F-150 Flash". Ford recently filed a trademark for the Flash name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, meanwhile a more powerful version of the F-150 Lightning was teased back in January.

Shortly after Ford announced it was returning to Formula 1 earlier this year, CEO Jim Farley had a brief look at a future F-150 Lightning model with Red Bull test driver Daniel Riccardo. As previously mentioned, the upcoming performance-oriented F-150 was also teased in an announcement graphic celebrating Ford Motorsport and its future F1 partnership with Red Bull.

A "sneak peek" of the concept revealed part of the front fascia. Clearly, a lot has changed aesthetically, although it's important to remember the final production version could be a lot more orthodox. The potential Flash version also looked significantly lower than the standard F-150 Lightning.

The current F-150 Lightning produces 580 horsepower and can sprint from 0-60 miles per hour in four seconds when equipped with the Extended-Range battery. As for the combustion-engined F-150 Raptor, it makes 450 hp. However, the recently launched Raptor R generates 700 hp and can launch from 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

It will be interesting to see if the F-150 Flash can better the Raptor R from a performance perspective. For reference the only other electric truck currently on the market, the Rivian R1T, produces 835 hp and takes just 3 seconds to reach 60 mph in Quad-Motor all-wheel-drive guise.

The F-150 Lightning currently starts at $61,869 and rises up to $99,269. With that in mind, expect the top-of-the-line Flash version to come in at over $100,000.