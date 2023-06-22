Out of all the legacy automakers, Volkswagen Group has taken a noteworthy approach to its EV platforms. VW has been able to produce a varied array of vehicles using just two platforms: the MEB and J1.

The German auto giant's MEB platform was able to squeeze its way into ten different sedans, hatchbacks, and crossovers. Some of these vehicles include the ID.3, ID.4, ID.7, Audi Q4 e-tron, Skoda Enyaq iV, Cupra Born, and even the upcoming Ford Explorer for the European market. These ten vehicles don't even consider the coupe variants, like the ID.5 or Q4 e-tron Sportback.

The J1 platform didn't integrate into as many models as the MEB, but it still sits in notable vehicles such as the Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan. These vehicles aren't massive volume sellers like their MEB counterparts, but they undoubtedly help spark curiosity amongst customers and draw them to the brand.

While these two platforms focus on different vehicles, Volkswagen Group aims to design one platform that can be shared beneath all its vehicles, from Porsches to Volkswagen hatchbacks. For VW to do this, it must be fully scalable to fit underneath a wide range of vehicle designs.

By 2026, VW plans to launch a new platform, the SSP (Scalable Systems Platform). The Scalable Systems Platform is set to encompass a wide array of vehicles, from entry-level Volkswagens to top-end Porsches.

The SSP will offer 800V technology and support several battery chemistries, including LFP, LMO, and NMC. Volkswagen Group has alluded to potentially outfitting its platform with solid-state cells once that technology becomes more widely available. Moreover, according to the automaker, this platform allows for substantial power output, with up to 1,700 horsepower.

This platform will carry some early vehicles in the upcoming Artemis project. Within that project, Audi will begin delivering the Q8 e-tron with the updated platform around the 2026 mark. Among a likely range and power increase, the Q8 e-tron will feature enhanced charging tech, making for an all-around more desirable vehicle.