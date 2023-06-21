Brand New Norco Fluid VLT E-MTB Is A Versatile Lightweight Trail Muncher

Not too long ago, Bosch released its newest e-bike system, the Bosch Performance Line SX. Designed to be the lightest motor and battery combo in Bosch’s Performance Line of e-bike systems. When I covered that story, it was said that the motor was ideal for gravel bikes, urban commuters, and lightweight electric mountain bikes. Now, we have a new model that’s already rocking the new motor: the Norco Fluid VLT.

In line with the very essence of the Bosch Performance Line SX, the Norco Fluid VLT is indeed a lightweight electric mountain bike. However, instead of taking the form of a cross-country machine with short suspension travel, the Fluid VLT is an all-mountain bike with a full-suspension setup. Norco offers a variety of models for the bike, each with varying suspension travel making the bike a sort of jack-of-all-trades machine. That being said, being lightweight is at its very essence, and Norco claims that the lightest build available weighs in at just 17.24 kilograms.

In total, Norco will have four build options available, with the very top-of-the-line model rocking a full carbon frame, and 140-millimeters of suspension travel at the rear, and 150 millimeters up front. The lower end models get a blend of carbon and aluminum, with the base model rocking a 140-millimeter suspension fork and 130-millimeters of rear wheel travel. At this point, it’s important to note that Norco has yet to announce all the details about this new model – including price – as the bike is set to be made available in the Spring of 2024.

That said, what we do know, apart from its Bosch Performance Line SX motor and various suspension configurations, is that the Norco Fluid VLT will feature a mullet setup (a 29-inch front and 27.5-inch rear wheel). It’ll also make use of Norco’s Horst Link suspension, providing the bike with anti-squat and anti-rise capabilities under acceleration and braking.

Given the fact that this bike is, after all, an electric bicycle, we need to talk about the battery. As part of the Bosch Performance Line SX setup, it gets a Bosch 400-watt-hour setup and can accommodate a 200-watt-hour range-extender for longer rides. Last but not least, it features a special edition of the Bosch Flow app catered specifically to Norco’s bikes. Through the app, you can customize the bike’s settings with ease, track your rides, and keep track of maintenance schedules.