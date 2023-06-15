Specialized Launches The Turbo Levo SL Kids Electric MTB

Specialized, the world-renowned cycling manufacturer, has recently added the Turbo Levo SL Kids hardtail electric mountain bike to its impressive selection of e-bikes. This new addition comes with a long list of functions, including 100 millimeters of travel, adjustable speed and assist settings, and a strong 320-watt-hour battery. Specialized's latest innovation cements its position as a global leader in the e-bike sector, catering to riders of all ages.

The new Specialized kids' electric mountain bike has 24-inch wheels and is particularly built to accommodate riders ranging in height from 122 centimeters to 152 centimeters. The Turbo Levo SL Kids is available in one size and is intended for children to keep up with others on rides. The high-performance kids e-bike comes in three eye-catching colors: Blaze Orange, Oak Green, and Satin Black.

The Specialized SL 1.2 motor in the kids' bike provides the same technology as the adult bikes. The Specialized Mission Control software can be used to fine-tune this punchy electric motor, allowing riders to tailor power levels based on their skill levels. Furthermore, the motor supports presets, allowing multiple riders to ride the bike without having to tweak it each time. A 350-Watt-hour battery concealed beneath the down tube provides adequate juice to the motor. Due to the lighter weight of the young riders, Specialized believes that this system allows for up to five hours of cycling, a much longer time than adult electric bikes.

The Turbo Levo SL Kids, according to Specialized, weighs only 16.6 kilos, making it lighter than its adult equivalent, the Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL II, which weighs 17.69 kilograms. This lighter weight makes riding easier and enjoyable for beginner riders. The bike's top tube houses a display that shows the selected mode as well as important information like battery levels and current speed. Furthermore, the Turbo Operating System incorporates a built-in lock mechanism to prevent unauthorized access.

In addition to the impressive powertrain, the kids' bike has high-quality components seen on premium, adult bikes, as well. Notably, it has SRAM's NX 11-speed groupset, which assures smooth and precise gear changing. The bike also has SRAM Level T brakes, which provide dependable stopping power and good control for young riders. A 100-millimeter RockShox Reba Air fork is used to improve the front suspension, enabling for fine-tuning to adapt precisely to the demands of lighter riders.

The Turbo Levo SL Kids may look expensive at $3,800, but it's important to remember that this isn't your average kid's e-bike. Starting your young rider on this bike is a huge step in the right direction, thanks to Specialized's long history of cutting-edge cycling technology and innovation. By choosing a Specialized e-bike for your child, you are not only giving them an exceptional riding experience, but you are also exposing them to the world of cycling with a brand that has constantly led the industry.