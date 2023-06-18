Tesla appears to be pushing its car sales hard in the last weeks of the quarter in North America by further boosting incentives.

Tesla enthusiasts today discovered that the company increased discounts on the new Model S and Model X in the existing inventory by $2,500, from $5,000 to $7,500.

That's a noticeable incentive, considering that the new cars, according to the company's website, are also eligible for three years of unlimited free Supercharging (as long as delivery will take place by June 30).

The nominal prices of the Model S and Model X remain the same since May 12, 2023:

Prices (*without DST and Order Fee): May 12, 2023

Tesla Model S:

Long Range AWD: $88,490

Plaid: $108,490

Tesla Model X:

Long Range AWD: $98,490

Plaid: $108,490

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

Customers can decide whether they want to configure their own version, or maybe select one of the available ones in the existing inventory in their area so they would benefit from the promotion.

We saw a similar move to boost sales from Tesla before. Just a few days ago, we reported about three months of free Supercharging for the Model 3 in existing inventory. There were some discounts on the Model 3/Model Y as well, although the nominal pricing remains relatively stable (check the latest update, related to the Model Y).

We guess that Tesla is trying to achieve two things - boost its results in the second quarter of 2023 (this is always carefully observed by the investors) as well as clear the inventory.

It will be interesting to see the new estimated order backlog of Tesla cars, which always throws some light on supply and demand. As of May 16, the company was estimated to have some 83,000 cars on order globally.

According to Drive Tesla Canada, a similar offer is available in Canada, where customers can get a $10,000 CAD discount on the Model S/Model X (existing inventory of new cars).