Tesla is now adding a Free Supercharging package to the Tesla Model 3 electric cars from existing inventory in the United States and Canada.

According to the company's website, customers who order and take delivery of Model 3 cars from the existing inventory between June 14 and June 30 will be able to use the Tesla Supercharging network for free over a three-month period.

The promotion does not concern custom-ordered Tesla Model 3s, but only the ones that Tesla already produced and has available for almost immediate delivery.

There is no such deal on the Tesla Model Y, while in the case of the Model S/Model X duo, they are available (new orders) with a much more generous package of three years of Unlimited Free Supercharging.

According to Drive Tesla Canada, there might be close to 1,000 Tesla Model 3 in existing inventory, currently available (over 900 in the US and over 50 in Canada).

We can only imagine that Tesla is trying to boost sales and clear its inventory at the end of the quarter to boost its results. Some might also think that the promotion concerns the Model 3 specifically because there will be a new version of the car (aka Project Highland), announced sooner or later.

Anyway, three months of free Supercharging might be a nice perk in the summer period for all those who intend to travel a lot.

It's worth noting that the cars in existing inventory are also subjected to discounts since mid-May. According to Drive Tesla Canada, the discounts for new Model 3 are currently up to $3,090 (US) and $2,700 (Canada).

Here are the prices of new (custom order) Tesla Model 3 in the US:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $40,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $34,380 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch $41,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $35,880 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch $47,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,380 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch $48,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $42,880 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch $53,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $47,380

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).