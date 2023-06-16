Swiss E-Bike Brand Thömus Goes Big On Tech With New Twinner T1 Pro

It’s obvious that e-bikes are so much more than just means of mobility. They’re fun, stylish, and can even be viewed as a lifestyle symbol. It’s no surprise that so many brands are now building e-bikes with killer looks as their first priority. That being said, Swiss e-bike specialist Thömus has a new bike that’s sure to turn heads. One that seeks to dazzle with its form and impress with its function.

It’s called the Twinner T1 Pro, a speed pedelec with a head-turning design. Constructed mainly out of carbon fiber, Thömus hopes to set new standards in the world of lightweight, electric bicycles. For starters, it flaunts a design that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in an electric bike before. It incorporates the accessibility of a step-through frame, with the lightweight and performance-oriented nature of carbon fiber. The wheels, for example, look like they’ve been modeled after those of a supercar.

Meanwhile, on the performance front, things are just as impressive. The pedelec has 65-millimeter wide tires and is classified as an S-pedelec, offering assistance up to a speed of 28 miles per hour. During its development, a strong emphasis was placed on finding a balance between stiffness and comfort in order to provide excellent performance at high speeds. Thömus claims that the adoption of a transverse flux motor allows riders to accelerate to 28 miles per hour in under 3.6 seconds. This powerful motor is built into the rear hub and has a maximum torque of 70 Newton-meters.

A useful collection of amenities complements the bike's impressive performance. The bike has four-piston hydraulic disc brakes, which provide dependable and effective stopping power. Optional ABS is also available for increased stability and safety. Furthermore, optional carbon fiber fenders are available to provide a touch of sportiness while also reducing weight. In terms of design, the Twinner T1 Pro has a "signature light" that highlights the brand, lending it an air of exclusivity. Furthermore, the bike has swanky heated grips to keep your hands warm on colder rides.

The Twinner Smart Hub is a convenient 3.5-inch display that is mounted in the bike's stem. It shows vital information including your current speed, distance traveled, and remaining battery capacity. For further security, a rear camera is offered as an option. In terms of battery tech, the bike comes with two battery options, the standard model having a massive 1,000 watt-hours of capacity. There is an upgrade option that allows you to boost the battery capacity to 1,638 watt-hours if you desire even more range.

The integration of cutting-edge technology and luxurious amenities comes at a high cost. The Twinner T1 Pro is widely regarded as one of the most expensive commuter pedelecs on the market. It costs 10,010 Euros (roughly $11,000 USD) at retail. At the end of the day, it is clear that some people are more than willing to spend exorbitant sums of money to make a statement and stand out from the crowd.