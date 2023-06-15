The Ark Zero electric quadricycle has launched today as the UK's most affordable electric vehicle, priced at just $7,650 (5,995 British pounds).

Designed and built by Ark, a London-based EV startup that describes itself as the UK's first all-electric car company, the Zero is a rival for the Citroën Ami, Opel Rocks Electric, Fiat Topolino, and other similar electric quadricycles.

The company says its goal with the Ark Zero – besides making money, obviously – is to drive forward the UK's transition to a cleaner and greener transportation system and make sustainable transportation for all.

As the photos show, the Ark Zero is a tiny vehicle that measures 98.4 inches (2,500 millimeters) in length, 47.3 in (1,202 mm) in width, and 64 in (1,625 mm) in height, with a 67.7-in (1,720-mm) wheelbase. That means it's shorter but taller than the Citroën Ami.

The bodywork and chassis are unified into a single unit made entirely of aluminum, with the monocoque construction enhancing the vehicle's strength and rigidity, providing additional safety. Aluminum was chosen because it allows for greater energy absorption and dissipation compared to a steel body in the event of an accident. In addition, aluminum is lighter and doesn't corrode.

The narrow body means that only two adults can fit inside – the driver and a passenger on the rear seat, plus a dog.

Given the size and the fact the body is made of aluminum, it's not surprising that the Ark Zero weighs just 1,078 pounds (489 kilograms). It has a claimed range of about 50 miles (80 kilometers) and can reach a top speed of 28 mph courtesy of a 3-horsepower (2.2-kilowatt) motor powered by an 80-Ah lithium-ion battery.

To charge the Ark Zero, a Type 1 charger (up to 7.4 kW) comes standard, while Type 2 chargers are available using a converter. According to the company, a full charge takes six to eight hours and costs less than one British pound.

The tiny two-door EV is only available in its home market for now – though Ark has plans to expand to other countries – and can be ordered exclusively online from the company's website. Cars will be delivered to customers 14-16 weeks after the order is confirmed.

It comes in a single specification, which includes a sunroof, backup camera, LED lights, a central LCD infotainment screen, and Bluetooth connectivity. Customers are able to choose between four exterior colors: red, black, white, and grey.